Recipe | Freezer-Friendly Lasagna

To freeze: Let the lasagna cool completely to room temperature. Cover tightly with foil and freezer-safe lid if your dish has one. If it does not, cover the foil with parchment or wax paper and secure with freezer-safe tape. Label and freeze in a level location for up to 3 months. To bake, allow the lasagna to thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Remove the lasagna from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before baking. Place the lasagna in the oven as it comes to 375°F (this prevents cold glass from cracking when placed in a hot oven), then bake for about 30 minutes or until it is hot and bubbly.