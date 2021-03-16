Recipe | Go Meatless this Monday

Whether Peter Piper picked peppers or we have fabulous Fridays, people love alliteration, especially when connected to food and drink.
Wine Wednesdays, Taco Tuesdays, and Meatless Mondays are all firmly embedded in our lexicon. The first two are primarily word play, but Meatless Mondays has an important history.
Meatless Mondays began in 2003 as a global movement in association with the Johns Hopkins Center for a Liveable Future. The goal of the overall campaign was to help people prevent heart disease, stroke, and cancer, which were leading causes of death in America in 2003. In addition to urging people to reduce their meat consumption by skipping meat one day a week, the campaign provided resources on how to make healthy food decisions all week long.
Why meatless on Monday? The alliterative phrase certainly helps people remember. Beyond that, Monday is the day we are most open to making change. Meatless Monday has been adopted in over 40 countries and you can find current resources on www.mondaycampaigns.org/meatless-monday.
Meatless Monday was first on Tuesday
The notion of going without meat one day a week is not new. During World War I, American citizens were encouraged to go without meat for one meal each day and all meals on Tuesdays. This was part of an ongoing effort promoting the need to reduce consumption of key staples, thus providing more food for soldiers fighting overseas. The campaign was reintroduced during World War II and the then US Food Administration provided a variety of resources including recipe booklets and menus printed in magazines and newspapers.
We were urged to eat grapefruit, cheesesoufflé, buttered peas, grilled tomatoes, and chocolate pudding for lunch. Dinner menus suggested chicken broth, broiled salmon, scalloped potatoes, string beans, eggplant, and fruit. We’ve come a long way in our notion of what a meatless meal consists of!
Meatless and Still Delicious
For carnivores, going without meat might not seem appetizing. Succulent steaks, fried chicken, and smothered pork chops are hard to resist for those who dine on meat regularly. However, soup, salad, and pasta are delicious when packed with fruits, legumes, vegetables, fish and seafood.
Tofu is a substitute for meat that can be used in soups, stews, stir-fries, and chilis. Plant-based meat products are another option for replacing meat in your diet, especially if you don’t eat fish or seafood. Eggs are a good option in some dishes, and legumes and quinoa provide protein often missing in meat-free dishes.
These meal ideas will get you started along a Meatless Monday journey:
Vegetarian chilis with extra beans, use tofu to replace some meat
Grilled cheese and other sandwiches packed with vegetables
Portobello or plant-based meat burgers
Vegetable pizzas
Grilled and pan-seared fish
Sheet-pan roasted salmon with garbanzo beans and zucchini
Vegetable lasagna with marinara sauce or layered with Alfredo sauce
Burrito bowls with rice, black or pinto beans and vegetables
Ramen bowls with grilled tofu
Chickpea Tikka Masala
Shakshuka (eggs baked in tomato sauce)
Quinoa and/or plant-based meat stuffed peppers or cabbage rolls
Huevos Rancheros
Seared scallops with fettuccine Alfredo and asparagus