Recipe | Go Meatless this Monday

Whether Peter Piper picked peppers or we have fabulous Fridays, people love alliteration, especially when connected to food and drink.

Wine Wednesdays, Taco Tuesdays, and Meatless Mondays are all firmly embedded in our lexicon. The first two are primarily word play, but Meatless Mondays has an important history.

Meatless Mondays began in 2003 as a global movement in association with the Johns Hopkins Center for a Liveable Future. The goal of the overall campaign was to help people prevent heart disease, stroke, and cancer, which were leading causes of death in America in 2003. In addition to urging people to reduce their meat consumption by skipping meat one day a week, the campaign provided resources on how to make healthy food decisions all week long.

Why meatless on Monday? The alliterative phrase certainly helps people remember. Beyond that, Monday is the day we are most open to making change. Meatless Monday has been adopted in over 40 countries and you can find current resources on www.mondaycampaigns.org/meatless-monday.

Meatless Monday was first on Tuesday