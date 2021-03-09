 Skip to main content
Recipe | Golden Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Recipe | Golden Grilled Cheese Sandwich

  • Updated
Homemade cheese toasts
Getty Images

This recipe calls for ½ cup of grated cheese. You are welcome to use more or less as your cheese craving demands.

Yield: 1 sandwich

Time: about 6 minutes

Ingredients

2 slices sandwich bread

1 tablespoon butter, softened

½ cup grated cheese

Directions

Heat a heavy frying pan over medium-low heat on your stove. Spread about half of the butter on one side of each bread slice. Make sure the butter reaches the edge of each slice. Lay one slide of bread in the frying pan, buttered side down, then place the cheese on top of it in an even layer. Top the cheese with the remaining bread slice, buttered side up. When the cheese begins to melt, carefully use a spatula to flip the sandwich over and gently press down. Cook until the cheese is melted and both sides of the sandwich are crusty. One to two minutes on each side should be sufficient to melt the cheese.

— Niki Davis

