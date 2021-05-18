Recipe | Homemade pesto

The common use of pesto is with pasta. However, this versatile sauce can be incorporated into bean salad or chicken salad, used as a base for pizza or a topping for burgers, and even tossed with seafood.

Place the basil, parsley, Parmesan, pine nuts and garlic in a food processor and pulse until the pine nuts and garlic are chopped. Add the olive oil and butter and continue processing until everything comes together in a paste. Add the salt and pepper and pulse a few more times to incorporate the seasoning. Use as desired. To store, place the pesto in a mason jar, pour a shallow layer of oil over the top, seal, and refrigerate for up to a week.