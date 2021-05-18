 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe | Homemade pesto
0 comments
editor's pick urgent

Recipe | Homemade pesto

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Homemade pesto with pine nuts

Homemade pesto with pine nuts.

 Getty Images

The common use of pesto is with pasta. However, this versatile sauce can be incorporated into bean salad or chicken salad, used as a base for pizza or a topping for burgers, and even tossed with seafood. 

Yield: about 1 cup 

Time: 10 minutes 

Ingredients

½ cup (packed) fresh basil leaves

¼ cup fresh parsley leaves

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons chopped pine nuts (or pecans)

2 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter, room temperature

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions

Place the basil, parsley, Parmesan, pine nuts and garlic in a food processor and pulse until the pine nuts and garlic are chopped. Add the olive oil and butter and continue processing until everything comes together in a paste. Add the salt and pepper and pulse a few more times to incorporate the seasoning. Use as desired. To store, place the pesto in a mason jar, pour a shallow layer of oil over the top, seal, and refrigerate for up to a week. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can dogs sense pregnancy and predict labor?

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News