Recipe | Homemade pesto

The common use of pesto is with pasta. However, this versatile sauce can be incorporated into bean salad or chicken salad, used as a base for pizza or a topping for burgers, and even tossed with seafood.
Yield: about 1 cup
Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup (packed) fresh basil leaves
¼ cup fresh parsley leaves
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons chopped pine nuts (or pecans)
2 cloves garlic
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon butter, room temperature
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Directions
Place the basil, parsley, Parmesan, pine nuts and garlic in a food processor and pulse until the pine nuts and garlic are chopped. Add the olive oil and butter and continue processing until everything comes together in a paste. Add the salt and pepper and pulse a few more times to incorporate the seasoning. Use as desired. To store, place the pesto in a mason jar, pour a shallow layer of oil over the top, seal, and refrigerate for up to a week.