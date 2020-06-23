Recipe | Jacques Pepin's Roast Chicken

The classic way to cook chicken is still the simplest and best. Roasting the bird at a high temperature crisps the skin as it protects the flesh, keeping it moist. And roasting the chicken on its side helps the legs, which usually take longer than the breast, cook faster and also keeps the breast moist. Do not cover the bird with foil after it is roasted, or it will steam and taste reheated. For maximum flavor, the chicken should be served no more than 45 minutes after roasting.