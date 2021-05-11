 Skip to main content
Recipe | Lavender-Honey Grilled Chicken
Recipe | Lavender-Honey Grilled Chicken

  Updated
  • 0
Lavender-Honey Grilled Chicken

For lavender-honey grilled chicken, to make the glaze, combine the juice and zest of the lemon, lavender, thyme, olive oil and honey in a small bowl and set aside.

Young chickens, often labeled as “broiler-fryer” in the grocery store, are best for grilling. They weigh between 3 and 4 pounds and are tender and best suited for the high-heat of the grill. 

Yield: 4 servings

Time: about 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 lemon, juiced and zested 

1½ tablespoons dried culinary lavender

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 whole young chicken, cut up

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Directions

Preheat one side of your grill to 450°F (medium-high heat). To make the glaze, combine the juice and zest of the lemon, lavender, thyme, olive oil and honey in a small bowl and set aside. Lay the chicken pieces on a sheet pan and pat them dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle them with the salt and pepper then rub each with the glaze. Place each chicken piece on the cool side of the grill and let them cook for about 5 minutes. Flip and repeat, letting the other side cook. One the chicken is nearly cooked through, transfer each piece to the open flame and sear each side for 2-3 minutes until the skin is golden-brown. If necessary, continue cooking on the cool side of the grill until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Let the chicken rest about 5 minutes before serving.  

