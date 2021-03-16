Recipe | Meatless Monday Burrito Bowl

Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and stir until it begins to cook. Add the rice to the garlic and stir until it is coated with the garlic oil. Turn the heat off and set the rice aside. Pour the black beans into a saucepan and place over medium heat. Whisk together the lime juice, chili powder, cumin, and salt then add the spice mixture to the black beans and stir. When the beans are heated through, remove them from the heat and set aside.