Recipe | Meatless Monday Burrito Bowl

Prepare rice (and other grains) in bulk at the beginning of the week to make meals like this burrito bowl come together quickly. Brown or white rice can be used in this dish. Rice can also be combined with quinoa to add a punch of nutrients.
Yield: 4 servings
Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups cooked rice
2 cans (15 ounces) black beans, drained, rinsed
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups mexican-style corn, heated
1 avocado, diced
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
¼ cup sour cream
¼ cup salsa
¼ chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and stir until it begins to cook. Add the rice to the garlic and stir until it is coated with the garlic oil. Turn the heat off and set the rice aside. Pour the black beans into a saucepan and place over medium heat. Whisk together the lime juice, chili powder, cumin, and salt then add the spice mixture to the black beans and stir. When the beans are heated through, remove them from the heat and set aside.
Place ½ cup of the rice into the bottom of a bowl and begin placing ingredients on top of the rice beginning with ½ cup of the black beans. Place ½ cup of the corn next to the black beans, then ¼ of the avocado pieces, and ¼ cup of the shredded cheese. Top with about 1 tablespoon of each the sour cream, salsa, and cilantro before serving.
Additional toppings for those feeling adventurous: sliced pickled radish, roasted cherry tomato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, and grilled shrimp (cup back on the black beans if desired).
— Niki Davis