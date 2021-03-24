Recipe | Pineapple-Cola Baked Ham

In a saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the Dr. Pepper, pineapple juice, brown sugar, mustard, and ground clove. Cook the sauce until it has reduced by about half and is thick and bubbly. Once the glaze is reduced, pour it over the ham and use a pastry brush to push the glaze in between the layers of the ham.

Using toothpicks, carefully secure the pineapple rings to the outside of the ham. Use a toothpick to secure a cherry to the ham by placing a cherry in the center of each pineapple ring.

Bake the ham, covered, for about 15 minutes per pound until the ham reaches 140°F. For a 10-pound ham, this will take about 2.5 hours. Baste your ham every 20-30 minutes. Once ham is warmed through, remove it from the oven and let it rest about 20 minutes before serving.

— Niki Davis

