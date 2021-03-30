 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe | Sloppy Joes for days
0 comments
urgent

Recipe | Sloppy Joes for days

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Yield: 4 sandwiches with leftover meat

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef 

¼ cup diced onion

¼ cup diced bell pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced 

1 cup ketchup 

2 tablespoons light brown sugar 

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 

2 teaspoons hot sauce 

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon mustard powder 

4 hamburger buns

Directions

Brown the ground meat in a deep-sided frying pan over medium heat. Break the meat up as you are cooking it. After the meat has browned slightly, add the onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook the meat and vegetables until the onions are soft. Add the ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, Aleppo pepper, chili powder, and mustard powder. Stir everything together until it is well combined. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 20 minutes or  until the sauce begins to thicken. 

While the Sloppy Joe meat is cooking, toast the buns. To serve, spoon about ⅓ of a cup of Sloppy Joe meat onto each sandwich bun bottom and top the sandwich. 

Meal 1: Serve Sloppy Joes on toasted hamburger buns with a side of homemade fries.

Meal 2: Make open face Sloppy Joe pizzas with leftover hamburger buns. Toast two buns and top each half with Sloppy Joe meat and shredded cheese then broil until the cheese melts (1-2 minutes). Serve with a side salad.    

Meal 3: Use the remaining Sloppy Joe meat for tacos, quesadillas, burritos, or tostadas with your favorite fillings and toppings.

 

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Drinks that can help with weight loss

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to Make Avocado Toast
Food & Cooking

How to Make Avocado Toast

  • Updated

No matter how much stereotyping and hate seems to come for this dish, there’s one thing we kind of can’t deny: Avocado toast is pretty darn delicious.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News