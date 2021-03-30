Recipe | Sloppy Joes for days

Yield: 4 sandwiches with leftover meat
Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 pounds ground beef
¼ cup diced onion
¼ cup diced bell pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons hot sauce
1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon mustard powder
4 hamburger buns
Directions
Brown the ground meat in a deep-sided frying pan over medium heat. Break the meat up as you are cooking it. After the meat has browned slightly, add the onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook the meat and vegetables until the onions are soft. Add the ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, Aleppo pepper, chili powder, and mustard powder. Stir everything together until it is well combined. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 20 minutes or until the sauce begins to thicken.
While the Sloppy Joe meat is cooking, toast the buns. To serve, spoon about ⅓ of a cup of Sloppy Joe meat onto each sandwich bun bottom and top the sandwich.
Meal 1: Serve Sloppy Joes on toasted hamburger buns with a side of homemade fries.
Meal 2: Make open face Sloppy Joe pizzas with leftover hamburger buns. Toast two buns and top each half with Sloppy Joe meat and shredded cheese then broil until the cheese melts (1-2 minutes). Serve with a side salad.
Meal 3: Use the remaining Sloppy Joe meat for tacos, quesadillas, burritos, or tostadas with your favorite fillings and toppings.
— Niki Davis