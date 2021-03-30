Recipe | Sloppy Joes for days

Brown the ground meat in a deep-sided frying pan over medium heat. Break the meat up as you are cooking it. After the meat has browned slightly, add the onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook the meat and vegetables until the onions are soft. Add the ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, Aleppo pepper, chili powder, and mustard powder. Stir everything together until it is well combined. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 20 minutes or until the sauce begins to thicken.