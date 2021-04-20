Morel mushrooms: Elusive, unpredictable — but worth the hunt in Southern Illinois

A quick look at your Facebook feed might result in a few photos of proud morel mushroom hunters showing off their local finds.
Morels are a springtime delicacy with their woody flavor and unusual honeycomb cap.
They are elusive and unpredictable, but worth the hunt in Southern Illinois this time of year. Morels love rain and appear when temperatures hover around 60°F during the day and near 40°F at night.
A-Hunting We Will Go
As they rarely appear in our markets, hunting is the surest way to get ahold of morels. Even a novice hunter can find them by looking near and under apple, ash, elm, sycamore, and tulip poplar trees. You’ll need to keep your eyes open because morels tend to blend in with the forest floor. Once you find one, look carefully for more in the same location.
If you have never been mushroom hunting, it may be best to go with someone who has experience and can show you some basics. There are a lot of inedible mushrooms and a few look-alikes that you don’t want to accidentally pick. A true morel is uniform in shape and is hollow from the tip of the cap to the bottom of the stem. If you see a mushroom and can’t determine that it is a true morel, it’s best to leave it be.
To pick morels, carefully pinch the stem and pull up from the ground. Brush any obvious dirt off before placing them into a basket or mesh bag. Be patient in your hunt, too. You may find many one day and only a few the next and last year’s perfect spot is certainly no guarantee.
Cleaning and Cooking Morels
Before cooking, clean each morel with a soft brush or damp paper towel. Remove any dirt or debris. You can also rinse them in cold water if you plan to cook them immediately after.
Morels must be cooked before they are eaten because they contain a toxin that can cause undesirable gastrointestinal symptoms. They can be fried, grilled, or sautéed just like other mushrooms.
The mushrooms should also be cooked and eaten the same day you pick or purchase them for best results. However, they will hold for a couple of days in a loose brown paper bag in the refrigerator. If they have spoiled, they will appear a bit shiny and black on the edges. They will also take on a somewhat fishy smell as opposed to the woodsy smell we typically associate with mushrooms.
A good website to begin research is www.TheGreatMorel.com. You may also like the Facebook group, Illinois Morel Mushrooms. Either way, be sure to do research before starting off on your first morel hunt and take a mushroom field guide with you so you have the best experience possible.