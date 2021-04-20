Morels mushrooms: Elusive, unpredictable — but worth the hunt in Southern Illinois

To pick morels, carefully pinch the stem and pull up from the ground. Brush any obvious dirt off before placing them into a basket or mesh bag. Be patient in your hunt, too. You may find many one day and only a few the next and last year’s perfect spot is certainly no guarantee.

Cleaning and Cooking Morels

Before cooking, clean each morel with a soft brush or damp paper towel. Remove any dirt or debris. You can also rinse them in cold water if you plan to cook them immediately after.

Morels must be cooked before they are eaten because they contain a toxin that can cause undesirable gastrointestinal symptoms. They can be fried, grilled, or sautéed just like other mushrooms.

The mushrooms should also be cooked and eaten the same day you pick or purchase them for best results. However, they will hold for a couple of days in a loose brown paper bag in the refrigerator. If they have spoiled, they will appear a bit shiny and black on the edges. They will also take on a somewhat fishy smell as opposed to the woodsy smell we typically associate with mushrooms.