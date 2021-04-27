The Instant Pot: Convenient kitchen helpers with a slight learning curve

Cook time will also be different from traditional cooking methods. Use the cooking guide that comes with your cooker as a starting point. If the main ingredient in your recipe is chicken, then use the suggested time for your specific appliance brand. A general rule of thumb is to reduce the oven time to cook meat dishes by two-thirds and grain recipe by about half.

The size of the food matters, too. A large roast will take longer to cook than pieces of stew meat. If you want to cook vegetables with your meat, it’s best to cut everything to similar sizes for event cooking. You can also cook in phases by cooking a large roast most of the way, then add smaller vegetables, bring the cooker back to pressure and complete the cooking process.

Recipes that require a thickener should be adapted to thicken after the cooking process. Adding flour to the inner pot before cooking can prevent the building of pressure. Instead, make a slurry of liquid and corn starch and add to the inner pot after cooking. Use the sauté function to bring everything to a boil and thicken the recipe.

Ingredients like milk, yogurt, sour cream, and cheese should be added after cooking. Dairy products may curdle during the pressure cooking process.

Electric pressure cookers are convenient kitchen helpers and can save you a little time. While there may be a slight learning curve for newcomers, the ability to do many things with one small appliance is very attractive.

