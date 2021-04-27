The Instant Pot: Convenient kitchen helpers with a slight learning curve

The concept of cooking under pressure is several hundred years old, but it wasn’t until the Instant Pot branded electric pressure cooker was released in 2010 that the cooking method began building a cult following.
In 2016, the Instant Pot pressure cooker 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker was one of the top sellers on Amazon Prime day with 215,000 sold.
Perhaps the notion of fixing a meal quickly is why America has clamored to this small kitchen appliance. Or, perhaps it is because the Instant Pot can replace many other small appliances in our kitchen including slow cookers and rice cookers. While the Instant Pot brand has turned into the household term for electric pressure cooker, there are several other brands on the market to consider when making a purchase.
How an Electric Pressure Cooker Works
There are three main components to an electric pressure cooker: the inner pot, the base, and the lid.
The inner pot is where you place the food to be cooked. Multi-cooker pressure cooking appliances also have a sauté function that will let you brown meat or sauté vegetables, both of which build flavor in your dish. The addition of water to the inner pot creates steam during the cooking process which then builds up pressure, cooking food faster. However, many first-timers forget that it takes time to build up pressure - roughly 10 minutes depending on the recipe. So, a recipe that may cook in 15 minutes will take closer to 30 with the pressure building time added.
The cooking base is what houses all of the mechanical components that make the appliance work. More recent versions of the appliance include microprocessors that work with sensors to automatically monitor and regulate the cooking temperature and pressure in the inner pot. This also protects from any malfunctions some associate with stove-top pressure cookers. If anything goes wrong, the appliance will shut down.
The lid includes a locking mechanism that prevents the pressure cooker from working if the lid is not secured. Other small mechanical pieces work together to keep the appliance working in a safe manner. The steam release valve is set to “seal” or “vent” - seal for cooking and vent when cooking is done. Many recipes call for a “natural release”, meaning to let the appliance slowly release pressure once cooking time is complete as opposed to manually moving the valves to quickly release steam.
Converting Recipes
Liquid is required for the pressure cooker to work - generally 1 cup. As a result, the best recipes to convert are those with liquid. Soups, meat, bean, grain, and root vegetable recipes are the best to convert. Tougher cuts of meat work very well in pressure cookers while more tender cuts are not ideal. Pasta dishes can also be converted, but may take some practice for the pasta to turn out al dente and not overcooked.
Cook time will also be different from traditional cooking methods. Use the cooking guide that comes with your cooker as a starting point. If the main ingredient in your recipe is chicken, then use the suggested time for your specific appliance brand. A general rule of thumb is to reduce the oven time to cook meat dishes by two-thirds and grain recipe by about half.
The size of the food matters, too. A large roast will take longer to cook than pieces of stew meat. If you want to cook vegetables with your meat, it’s best to cut everything to similar sizes for event cooking. You can also cook in phases by cooking a large roast most of the way, then add smaller vegetables, bring the cooker back to pressure and complete the cooking process.
Recipes that require a thickener should be adapted to thicken after the cooking process. Adding flour to the inner pot before cooking can prevent the building of pressure. Instead, make a slurry of liquid and corn starch and add to the inner pot after cooking. Use the sauté function to bring everything to a boil and thicken the recipe.
Ingredients like milk, yogurt, sour cream, and cheese should be added after cooking. Dairy products may curdle during the pressure cooking process.
Electric pressure cookers are convenient kitchen helpers and can save you a little time. While there may be a slight learning curve for newcomers, the ability to do many things with one small appliance is very attractive.