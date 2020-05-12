Rice is an economical, versatile pantry staple

Rice is one of the most economical pantry food staples to have on hand, certainly right now when we’re collectively faced with creating meals out of what we have or can afford to purchase. Not only is rice economical, it is also versatile. You can cook a large batch of rice to keep for use in meals throughout the week, or you can incorporate it into recipes as you are cooking.
Cooking with common rice varieties
White long-grain rice is very common. The grains separate after cooking and are very fluffy. This may also be the most versatile as it can be used in casseroles and salads. To cook, combine 2 cups of water and 1 cup of rice in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover tightly, and cook for about 15 minutes.
White short-grain rice has a tendency to stick together once cooked, but is very tender. This rice is best for stuffing in green peppers, cabbage rolls or other vegetables. Short-grain rice is also good for sushi. Cook in the same manner as long-grain rice, but with equal parts rice to water.
Brown rice requires longer cooking times than white rice because it is the whole grain. It is loaded with fiber and has a nutty flavor after cooking. Brown rice can be used in casseroles — cook it first. Cooked brown rice can also be used as an extender in meatloaf, burgers, and stuffed vegetable dishes. To cook, combine 1 cup uncooked brown rice with 2 1/2 cups water. Cook as with white rice, but for about 45 minutes until tender.
Wild rice is actually a marsh grass that grows naturally in waterways across the United States. It takes longer to cook, but expands to roughly 4 times its volume while cooking. It is good as a side dish to wild game and can be used in salads and stuffings. Wild rice is often combined with other rice varieties after cooking. Use 2 1/4 cups water for every 4 ounces of uncooked wild rice. Wild rice will take about 50 minutes to cook on the stove top.
Enriched, converted and instant rice
Enriched white rice will have the word “enriched” on the package. It has been mixed with nutrients that were initially lost when the rice was processed. Enriched rice should not be washed before cooking it.
Converted rice goes through a special steaming process before it is processed. This seals in nutrients that would otherwise be lost. The term “converted” or “parboiled” will be printed on the package to indicate the rice is converted. When cooked, this rice will be fluffy, but cooking will take a bit longer than regular white rice.
Instant rice, also called “quick-cooking” rice, has been cooked and dehydrated before packaging. While easier to cook, it is more expensive than other white rice varieties because of the processing. Many people believe the flavor and texture are inferior to regular white rice.
While it is tempting to cook rice in the microwave or use other shortcuts, the best result will be by using rice in its natural (or somewhat natural) form and cooking it on the stove-top as indicated on package instructions.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
