Rice is an economical, versatile pantry staple

Wild rice is actually a marsh grass that grows naturally in waterways across the United States. It takes longer to cook, but expands to roughly 4 times its volume while cooking. It is good as a side dish to wild game and can be used in salads and stuffings. Wild rice is often combined with other rice varieties after cooking. Use 2 1/4 cups water for every 4 ounces of uncooked wild rice. Wild rice will take about 50 minutes to cook on the stove top.

Enriched, converted and instant rice

Enriched white rice will have the word “enriched” on the package. It has been mixed with nutrients that were initially lost when the rice was processed. Enriched rice should not be washed before cooking it.

Converted rice goes through a special steaming process before it is processed. This seals in nutrients that would otherwise be lost. The term “converted” or “parboiled” will be printed on the package to indicate the rice is converted. When cooked, this rice will be fluffy, but cooking will take a bit longer than regular white rice.

Instant rice, also called “quick-cooking” rice, has been cooked and dehydrated before packaging. While easier to cook, it is more expensive than other white rice varieties because of the processing. Many people believe the flavor and texture are inferior to regular white rice.

While it is tempting to cook rice in the microwave or use other shortcuts, the best result will be by using rice in its natural (or somewhat natural) form and cooking it on the stove-top as indicated on package instructions.

Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0