Rooted In Foods | Add some pep

White pepper is a staple in my pantry. I use it as much, if not more, than the ubiquitous ground black pepper. Somewhat unfamiliar to Americans, it is a standard ingredient in German and Chinese cuisines. I was first introduced to white pepper many years ago while researching the cuisine of my grandmother’s German heritage, and I fell in love.

Peppercorns come in five different colors: white, black, green, red and pink. None are related to the chiles of the capsicum plant, even though they share a name. White, black, green and red peppercorns come from the same pepper plant: piper nigrum. These peppercorns are a tiny fruit of the piper nigrum and grow in long bunches. Pink peppercorns and berries come from different plants altogether.

Peppercorns from the piper nigrum ripen at different rates while growing. The difference between the colors is based on when they are harvested and how they are treated once picked. The flavor changes as the peppercorn matures, with green being the mildest.

Tellicherry and Malabar are the more common black peppercorns. These come from the same plant, but are differentiated by size. When a peppercorn is 4.25 millimeters or larger, it is considered a "tellicherry." Is bigger better? Perhaps. Larger peppercorns are more fragrant and pungent and are good in dishes where you really want that flavor to stand out.

The many colors of pepper

Black peppercorns: Common in American kitchens, these peppercorns are full sized, but still green and unripe when picked. After picking, they are dried in the sun, which allows the skin to turn black and wrinkly. They are the most pungent and are ideal for seasoning almost anything, especially when ground or cracked and combined with salt.

White peppercorns: Allowed to mature before picking, white peppercorns are actually red in color before harvested. They are soaked, which washes away the outer skin, revealing the white interior. Once they are dried, the white color looks bleached. Ground white pepper is traditionally used in white or pale dishes like cream sauce where dark pepper specks would spoil the appearance.

Green peppercorns: The unripe and youngest fruit of the plant, green peppercorns are picked around the same time as black. They are not allowed to dry when picked. Instead, they are treated with preservatives that prevent their skin from darkening into black peppercorns. They are often pickled, but you may find some frozen or dehydrated at the market. Green peppercorns are the mildest in flavor and are suited for chicken, fish and seafood.

Red peppercorns: These fruits are fully ripened, which causes them to turn a bright shade of red. Red peppercorns can be difficult to find on their own, as they are often dried to develop a black shell or stripped of their coat, thus becoming white. They are common in mixed peppercorn packages at the market, however.

Pink peppercorns: While not related, pink peppercorns and pink berries are worth a mention. Pink peppercorns come from the Baies rose plant, and are pungent and somewhat sweet. They lend a pink color to sauces and go well with duck and some fish. Pink berries, which are sometimes called peppercorns, are the seed of the Brazilian pepper tree. These are not hot, rather sweet and menthol in flavor. Because of their toxicity in large quantities, it is not recommended for them to be used as food or seasoning.

Using a pepper grinder will produce the best fresh flavor in any dish. While not all pantries are large enough to hold the many colors of peppercorns, white and black are good staples to have for cooking.

