Rooted In Foods | Appealing to picky eaters

Turning over a new year often leads to health-related resolutions, including eating more vegetables or getting your family to eat more vegetables. If you have picky eaters in your household, this becomes a difficult task.

I was not a particularly picky eater as a child, at least not beyond a negative relationship with acorn squash and split peas. However, my daughter is vegetable-adverse, despite being introduced to many veggies in her 15 years on this planet. She much prefers spicy potato chips to spicy roasted potato wedges. She eats the obligatory bite or two at the dinner table without complaint, so I take that as a win.

Parents — and partners — of picky eaters often resort to sneaking veggies into meals. After all, this was the practice of many moms just a few decades ago. Pulverizing veggies into non-existence to hide them in meatballs was a common trick. This might get your picky eaters to eat, but it does little to build good habits.

Being aware of what we are eating helps expand our palette. Being upfront with our families about what they are eating helps build those long lasting healthy habits. If you add shredded carrots to your meatloaf or meatballs, say so. If your family still doesn’t take the bait — or bite — set up a fun taste test. I suspect they will not discern the difference between a meatball with added carrot and one without, especially when smothered in spaghetti sauce.

Get your kiddos or the whole family involved in meal prep by trying these five tips on "not sneaking" veggies into your meals:

Get sweet. Adding a little honey and butter to cooked carrots might entice an otherwise "cooked carrot hater" to try them. A little brown sugar and cinnamon enhances the flavor of sweet potatoes and winter squash. You can also branch out into vegetable-based baked goods. Carrot cake and zucchini bread are probably familiar, but have you made beet chocolate cake, applesauce muffins or zucchini brownies? You can also substitute all or part of fat in baked goods recipes with pureed vegetables; applesauce and pureed winter squash are good options. Add herbs and spices. Herbs and spices are a great way to add pops of flavor. Instead of melted butter and honey, try melted butter and fresh dill stirred in with cooked carrots, or butter and thyme with corn. Toss cherry tomatoes with garlic-infused olive oil, dried basil and salt before roasting them. Research different cuisines to find new ways of using herbs and spices, and maybe even discover new vegetable dishes to try. Make fun shapes. Spiralizing vegetables became trendy in the last decade, but there is benefit to creating fun shapes. Remember my picky eater? She loves zoodles — spiraled zucchini noodles — mixed in with her spaghetti. Many vegetables can be spiralized, so try making a veggie salad, a few tossed with your favorite vinaigrette. Amp up family favorites. Soup, stew and chili are great bases for a variety of vegetables (and legumes). Big chunks of butternut squash add a slight sweetness to beef stew. Diced turnips add such a unique flavor to vegetable soup that people will ask about it. Peppers, onions and tomatoes cooked down in chili provide a different texture. Boil cauliflower or turnips with potatoes and mash them together with butter and milk to make "mashed potatoes." Add herbs and garlic to make those mashed veggies even better. Be a smooth operator. It really is no secret that adding spinach to your smoothie or smoothie bowl increases its nutritional value. Have you tried cooked carrots, pumpkin or butternut squash? Each of these lends a little natural sweetness and gorgeous color to smoothies. Combine these with apples (or applesauce), vanilla or plain yogurt. If smoothies are not your obsession, try creamed soups instead. Boil butternut squash, onions, carrots and apples with chicken stock, a little salt and garlic, then puree for a luscious soup.

Armed with these tips, it is time to start building healthy habits and incorporate more vegetables into your meals. Getting your family involved will help persuade them to tag along for the journey.

