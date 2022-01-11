Rooted In Foods | Beef up your bowl

A mix of truth and tale, beef stroganoff has a history as rich as the dish itself. This dish of tender bits of beef cooked in a rich onion, mushroom and sour cream gravy is a modern favorite for many Americans. It is also a topic of great consternation among food enthusiasts, likely because the authentic Russian recipe has been reinvented many times through the last century — give or take a decade.

Food historians generally agree that beef stroganoff hails from the Russian Stroganov Palace kitchen, but its true identity is hard to uncover. Just how beef stroganoff came to be is a little less agreed upon. One story is that beef stroganoff was created by Count Alexander Sergeyevich Stroganov (1733-1811) who served this dish to students he invited into his home.

Another version attributes the creation to a French chef under the employ of the Stroganov family. Count Alexander Grigorievich Stroganov (1795-1891) served the dish to guests who attended an "open table" at his home in Odessa. Open table was a Russian tradition where uninvited guests — up to 60 at a time — could sit down to a proper meal. This often included students, tourists, actors and civil servants.

Regardless of which Stroganov is responsible for the dish, it was served with thin and crispy fried potatoes instead of the egg noodles we use in America. So, where were potatoes swapped for noodles? This, too, is somewhat of a mystery.

When Russians fled to China after the communist revolution of 1917 and subsequent civil war, their beloved beef stroganoff recipe fled with them. This migration likely caused the swap of noodles for potatoes. Rice was also used to replace the potatoes.

Around 1935, these same Russians began leaving China and many found their way to America. Once again, their beef stroganoff recipe followed, ultimately becoming a popular meal in mid-century homes.

Today, it is a dish many homecooks keep in their repertoire. There are a myriad of recipes available and many ways to prepare the dish from stove-top to oven-baked. More modern recipes have been adapted for electric pressure cookers.

Even among more authentic recipes, ingredients vary. Some call for tomato paste while others use mustard powder. Heavy cream or creme fraiche can replace the sour cream. There is some argument as to whether mushrooms were part of the original recipe, although Americans always add them. Mushrooms are also included in many modern Russian recipes.

During the 1950s, when convenient canned foods were the savior of the mid-century homecook, canned mushrooms and canned condensed tomato soup were used to build the onion and mushroom sauce. Spaghetti and rice often appear with these recipes as a base for the stroganoff, a possible nod to Russians who arrived here from China the previous decade.

The use of beef tenderloin, sliced very thinly and pan seared, is consistent in early beef stroganoff recipes. Beef tenderloin was replaced by the generic "beef" in recipes sometime in the 1940s, likely due to the high cost of beef at the time. This eventually gave way to the use of beef stew meat which takes considerably more cooking time to become tender.

Looking through stroganoff recipes today, you will find variations for meatballs, venison, pork, chicken and mushrooms-only. Some include tomato paste or sauce, and some swap paprika for mustard powder. With so much latitude, it’s no wonder beef stroganoff suffers from an identity crisis, albeit a delicious one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0