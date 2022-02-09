Rooted In Foods | Best spuds

The humble potato has a long culinary history that dates to 8,000 B.C. Peru, where it was first cultivated. The Spanish invasion of the 1530s resulted in the potato leaving the Americas, but they didn’t grow well in Spain’s long summer days. The tube was able to thrive once again when Sir Walter Raleigh introduced it to Ireland and its cooler climate in 1589. It was also here that the potato became the food stuff of peasants.

From its modest beginnings, the potato has evolved into the the third most imported food crop for human consumption behind rice and wheat, according to the International Potato Center. Today, over 200 potato varieties are sold in the USA. They largely fit into seven categories: russet, red, yellow, white, purple, fingerling and new.

With so many varieties, it can be hard to remember which potato is best used for what cooking method. It can also be hard to deviate from basic potato dishes. In a home like mine where potatoes are the most popular and loved vegetable, this is important information to keep stored in my brain — or on a cheat sheet inside a cabinet door.

Russet

Russet potatoes have a thick skin and, when cooked, a fluffy texture. They are a go-to for baked potatoes; when rubbed with oil and salt, their skin becomes crisp when baked. Their fluffiness makes russets ideal for mashed potatoes, twice-baked potatoes and potato skins. Toss chopped russets with oil, herbs and spices then roast for a succulent side dish. These potatoes can also be cut into batons and fried to a crisp french fry. Russets are a favorite for pan-fried potatoes, too.

Red, yellow and white

These potatoes have a thinner skin than russets. Red potatoes are slightly sweet and have a waxy and creamy texture. They stay firm when cooked, making them ideal for roasting and steaming. They are good candidates for potato salad and soups and their red skin adds color to both of these dishes.

Yellow potatoes are waxy with a sweet buttery flavor and creamy texture, making them perfect for mashed potatoes. Roasting and grilling brings out their inherent sweetness. They can also be added to soups and salads.

White potatoes also stay firm when cooked but have a nuttier flavor than red and yellow potatoes. Pan fry them with onions, salt, and butter and serve alongside fried eggs for breakfast. Use them in soups and salads or cut them into french fries.

Purple

Purple potatoes are my favorite because of their bright hue. When cut, they may reveal a blue, purple, lavender, pink or red interior. They are a little earthy in taste but are beautiful when roasted with other root vegetables. They bring a bright color to potato salads, too. Their texture makes them ideal for steaming, which also best preserves their color.

Fingerling

Fingerling potatoes have an unusual shape compared to others. They can be up to four inches long and are thin with a firm texture. A buttery and somewhat nutty flavor pairs well with other roasted or steamed potatoes. They also hold up to pan frying because of their firm texture.

New

New potatoes — sometimes called baby potatoes — are similar in taste and texture to their larger counterparts. Because they are harvested so young, their skin is thin and papery. Their small stature makes them divine roasted whole. The outer skins become crisp and they are creamy on the inside. They are ideal for pan frying and steaming. Their thin skin makes new potatoes more perishable than mature potatoes, so eat them soon after harvest or purchase.

Armed with this bit of information, you can create delicious and varied dishes for the potato lovers in your own family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0