Rooted In Foods | Can you imagine?

Canned fish and seafood may not sound appetizing. In an overly Instagrammable food world, it isn’t a favorite among content creators. It is, however, versatile, nutritious and relatively inexpensive. Canned fish and seafood is also convenient in areas of the U.S. where fresh versions of the same are difficult to obtain. A variety of fish and seafood comes in cans, pouches and tins; anchovies, clams, crab, oysters, salmon, sardines and tuna are a few examples.

Of these, canned tuna may be the most common, as it was a pantry staple in mid-20th century America. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, canned tuna consumption dropped 42% since the 1980s. Even so, Americans still eat 1 billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna annually, according to the National Fisheries Institute.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a spike in canned fish and seafood sales, with canned tuna sales doubling in the first few months of the pandemic. Canned fish and seafood, on the whole, is an inexpensive protein source with added nutritional value and long shelf life. This, at least in part, caused the spike in demand. We were scrambling to stock our pantries in a time when panic shopping was depleting grocery store shelves. Follow this with advertising campaigns from the top canned tuna companies that target younger generations and the demand for canned tuna remains high.

In pre-pandemic pantries, this little can remained a staple among Baby Boomers and my fellow Gen Xers (thanks, Mom). Tuna noodle casserole was one of my mom’s go-to weeknight meals. It combined convenience foods like canned tuna and canned soup with macaroni, peas and a lot of cheese. Fried onions or crackers gave a little crunch. It was inexpensive and convenient to prepare, yet comforting to the soul. It was also the first meal I made myself when I moved into my first apartment.

Along with tuna salad sandwiches, tuna casserole continues to be a favorite among many families. However, these aren’t the only ways to use canned tuna — or its other fish and seafood counterparts. Armed with a little inspiration and creativity, you can make delicious meals from small cans and tins of protein packed goodness.

Tinned anchovies are a main ingredient for homemade Caesar salad dressing and a variety of Italian dishes; they melt away almost completely when sauteed in oil. Canned clams are perfect for clam chowder — New England or Manhattan — and linguine with clam sauce. Canned crab meat works well for she-crab soup or crab cakes. Canned whole oysters work in soups, stews, chowders and oyster dressing. They can also be fried. Tinned smoked oysters are delicious made into a cracker spread.

There are myriad things you can do with canned tuna, too. Tuna cakes are a quick and delicious meal and can be reheated for sandwiches the next day. Tuna can be transformed into spreads and pates and served as an appetizer with crackers. Tuna salad on cream puffs or croissants is a step-up from the standard lunch-time sandwich. It can also be stuffed unto hulled tomatoes, topped with cheddar cheese and broiled. Use canned salmon in the same ways, just make sure you check for bones as you are working with the salmon.

With so many ways to use canned tuna, other fish and seafood, it is easy to see why these products remain key items on our grocery shopping lists. Now, head into your kitchen and make some smoked oyster spread.

