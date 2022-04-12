Rooted In Foods | Cornwall cuisine

I was introduced to stuffed dough treats when I was 10 years old, and I fell in love. My dad’s favorite restaurant for take-out was a small submarine sandwich shop. It served delectable subs long before my hometown had any chain sandwich shops. My absolute favorite treat was their knishes. They had beef or potato, and they were unlike anything I had ever eaten before.

Those knishes were just the beginning of my foray into the world of stuffed dough. As I was introduced to foods from different cultures, something my parents ensured, I noticed similarities across the food we eat. Stuffed dough is one example. Seriously, we all loved stuffed dough.

Italian cuisine has calzones and ravioli. Eastern Europeans eat pierogi, bierocks and knish. Asian cuisine includes samosas and wontons. The Scots have bridies. Empanadas belong to Spanish cuisine, and the British have pasties.

Oh, the pasties. Pasties are my favorite. To avoid any verbal pitfalls and embarrassment, remember to pronounce this as "pass-tee." Pasties are baked shortcrust pastries stuffed with beef and vegetables. The dish is particularly associated with Cornwall, England.

If you watched the British series “Poldark” (also a favorite), you will certainly be familiar with this area, as well as the mining communities that gave rise to the Cornish pasty. The history dates back hundreds of years when Cornwall had some of the biggest tin and copper mining industries in the world.

The men who worked in the mines would take pasties with them to eat for lunch. Their initials would be baked into the pasty to prevent mix ups. While the sealed-in filling usually remained warm until lunch time, the pasties would often be reheated by the heat of oil lamps.

True Cornish pasties include beef, potato, rutabaga and onion. Salt and pepper are the only seasonings used. These ingredients are raw when the pasties are filled, then cooked as the pastry bakes. Pasties, however, can be filled with other ingredients if you feel like breaking from tradition. Just don’t call them Cornish.

Pasties made their way to the U.S. when Cornish miners began arriving in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the 1840s. This was the area’s iron and copper mining heyday. Just like in Cornwall, the miners carried pasties with them to work. The heavy filling and dough would keep them full while they completed their workday.

Eventually, the pasty went from food cooked in home kitchens of Upper Peninsula residents, known as Yoopers, to being served to tourists in restaurants. Yooper pasties remain a tradition in the Upper Peninsula.

If you can’t get to Cornwall, or even Michigan's Upper peninsula, you can make these hefty treats at home. The one ingredient you may struggle to find is rutabaga. Turnips provide a similar, albeit less sweet, flavor. You may also opt for store-bought pie dough.

Once baked, pasties are eaten by hand from the top down so leftovers can be stored easier. Yooper pasties are traditionally eaten with ketchup, but many prefer gravy. Either way, this dish will keep your belly full and your spirits high.

