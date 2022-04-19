Rooted In Foods | Flip your fruit

There is a good chance you have eaten pineapple upside-down cake at least once in your life. It is a staple in many American communities, making appearances at family dinners and potlucks.

It was my dad’s favorite cake. He always told me he married my mom because she made the best pineapple upside-down cake he had ever tasted. While I’m sure that was not the only reason, I am glad it sealed the deal.

A cake that has infiltrated American lives had to originate somewhere, right? There are many theories about the beginning of the upside-down cake. They range from 1870s fruit upside-down cakes to the 1920s, when our modern-day jarred maraschino cherries — a key ingredient for pineapple upside-down cake — became common in home-use.

One bit of Dole history tells a piece of the story. In 1925, Dole was known as the "Hawaiian Food Company." They ran a recipe contest seeking creative recipes using pineapple. One hundred of the best recipes would later appear in a cookbook featuring the pineapple as a main ingredient.

Around 60,000 recipes were entered, of which 2,500 were pineapple upside-down cake. One pineapple upside-down cake recipe by Mrs. Robert Davis of Norfolk, Virginia, was printed in the cookbook.

Clearly, the concept of pineapple upside-down cake was not completely new, but it was such a unique concept that the Hawaiian Food Company began promoting Davis’s recipe, "an unusually delicious dessert," causing the popularity of the cake to soar.

Pineapple upside-down cake is a go-to for many of us, but pineapple is not the only fruit worthy of this gooey dessert. Any fruit and cake combination works, as long as you enjoy the flavors. Just don’t tell my husband — he is a traditionalist, and pineapple is the only upside-down cake for him.

If you are open to a little change, try combinations of fresh and dried fruits or fresh fruit with nuts or candied ginger. Canned fruit works well out of season, too. If you want a little convenience, cheat with a cake mix. Even the brown sugar in the topping can be replaced or combined with honey or maple syrup. Add warm spices like cinnamon, allspice, cloves, ginger and nutmeg to the topping.

Preparing the Cake

An upside-down cake is simpler than it may seem. The cake is made by melting butter and brown sugar in a cake pan. A cast iron skillet is the traditional vessel, but any cake pan will work. Bundt cake pans make a gorgeous presentation, and small ramekins are perfect for individual servings.

Sliced fruit is arranged in a single layer over the butter and brown sugar mix. Cake batter is poured over that, and the cake is baked. During the baking process, direct heat on the bottom of the pan causes the topping to thicken. The same topping, along with any fruit juice, keeps the cake moist.

Before serving, the cake is inverted onto a serving dish so the bottom becomes the topping, giving the cake its "upside-down" name.

To invert, use a knife to slide between the edge of the pan and the cake to loosen it. Place a large plate or platter upside-down on top of the cake and carefully flip the pan over so the plate is underneath.

The cake should come right out of the pan. If some of the fruit sticks, use a spatula to remove it and place it back on top of the cake.

Change can be delicious. Swapping other fruits for pineapple and other flavors for the golden cake will yield a gooey alternative to this American classic.

