Rooted In Foods | Garden garnish

Fresh herbs are among my favorite ingredients to cook with, but I was not born with a green thumb. My summers are spent trying to grow herbs outside, with limited luck. I have herb-growing envy of friends who, thankfully, deliver herb bunches throughout the summer.

I set out at the end of last summer’s lackluster herb gardens to grow herbs indoors, so I purchased a popular hydroponic growing kit. I began with herbs I use regularly. Much to my wonderment, I was growing herbs in no time.

During this first attempt, I learned a lot about growing herbs. Most importantly I built skills on how to prune them, which I hope brings more success this summer. Alas, I let these first plants go wild and ultimately started over.

Round two included basil, chives, cilantro, dill, sage and thyme. I had a much easier time growing these, although the basil was tough to keep at bay. The second set lasted several months, which was expected after reading reviews of this particular product.

Above all that I learned during my indoor herb growing experiment was how to incorporate fresh herbs into my cooking. I was blessed with a plethora of dill and basil and had to find unique ways to use or preserve each. I also gifted a bunch to those same friends who deliver to me in the summer. Fresh herbs during winter is a great gift.

Fresh herbs are wonderful in soups and sauces, marinades and fresh salads. A small amount of a single herb brings out flavors in your dishes, from simple to elaborate. Pork and rosemary, onions and thyme, tomatoes and basil, carrots and dill are examples of combinations to try.

Herbs are meant to enhance flavor, not hide it. A good rule of thumb is one tablespoon of chopped fresh herbs in a recipe that serves four. Use your own taste buds to guide you further. You can always add more. Fresh herbs are also a good way to add flavor without adding additional salt to a dish.

If you use dried herbs and want to make the shift to fresh, there are few things to remember. Dried herbs are more concentrated. It will take two to three times the amount of fresh herbs than dried to reach the same flavor.

Most fresh herbs will be chopped or minced before adding to recipes. If the stems are tender, you can chop them along with the leaves.

You can preserve herbs by drying and freezing them. Both are simple techniques, so choose based on how you will ultimately use them. Wash and pat dry any herbs you wish to preserve.

One way to dry herbs is to hang them. Gather herb bunches by the stems and tie them together. Cut a small hole in the top of a brown paper bag and place the bag over the bunch to prevent dust buildup. Cut small slits in the bag for air circulation. Hang your herbs in a dry, warm place but out of direct sunlight. They will dry in one to two weeks. Label the bags so you can identify the herb once dried. You can crush or grind the completely dried herbs, but store them in glass jars with tight fitting lids. They will keep up to a year. And can be used in any recipe.

Frozen herbs may lose a bit of their flavor. One common method is to place chopped fresh herbs in ice cube trays and cover them with water or olive oil then freeze them. Once frozen, pop cubes out of the tray and into a freezer container. Be sure to label them as you go. These can easily be tossed into any recipe that calls for liquid.

Even the most seasoned homecook can learn new skills. Growing herbs indoors has been one of the most fun experiments I’ve done. Maybe these new skills will bring me more luck this summer.

