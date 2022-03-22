 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Rooted In Foods | Kid-approved

  • 0

In a small town in Southern Illinois, near where I live, there is a restaurant that serves loose meat sandwiches. It opened in 1928 and is still a staple in its rural community. It is a place where children are raised eating sandwiches and homemade pies, and it's a place where Baby Boomers sit and reminisce about carhops of the 1950s.

A community has been created around this little diner, one that is built from people all over the region. No matter who you talk to in this part of the state, they can tell you about Maid-Rite sandwiches. We were all raised eating them, and they are part of our cooking repertoire. 

Whether you call them "Maid-Rites," "yum-yums" or "tavern sandwiches," loose meat sandwiches are a quick and yummy meal, and kid-approved. Their close cousin, the sloppy Joe is also a simple dish that puts smiles on faces. Both are versatile and can be made in bulk for use throughout the week. The meat can also be frozen for longer storage.

For those unfamiliar with these loose meat meals, there is a difference between them. Loose meat sandwiches are traditionally made with ground beef but can be made with other meats, like venison or turkey, for a healthier option. The meat is simmered with water or stock, raw minced onion and spices until the liquid evaporates, creating a very light sauce. The meat is then scooped onto a bun and topped with pickles. Some people will smash the meat onto a bun with a spatula to keep it together. Either way, they’re a Midwestern specialty.

People are also reading…

Sloppy Joes are the saucier version of loose meat sandwiches. Again, beef is traditional, but any ground meat works. You begin the process by cooking the ground beef, onions and bell peppers until the beef is no longer pink, and the vegetables are soft. A sauce of ketchup, brown sugar and seasonings is then added and cooked down until very thick. Then the beef is scooped onto buns and, in my house, served up alongside tots.

When I make either beef combination, I make enough for several meals, but not necessarily sandwich repeats. Loose meat is great added to pasta sauce for spaghetti. It can be mixed in with potatoes to make a quick hash. Add it to pasta shells and cheese sauce for a quick skillet meal. You can make a pretty good stroganoff with leftover loose meat or create cheesy hamburger quesadillas.

Use leftover sloppy Joe meat in the same way as extra loose meat. You can also turn sloppy Joes into a great chili by adding chopped peppers and onions, canned tomatoes and tomato sauce, chili spices and chili beans… if you like beans in your chili. Round out the flavor with a dark beer.   

My favorite leftover sloppy Joe fix are mini pizzas made on hamburger bun halves. Honestly, I like these more than the sloppy Joe sandwich, but don’t tell anyone. Scoop warm sloppy Joe meat onto a toasted bun half, top with raw onion, pickles, black olives and a layer of shredded cheese, and broil until the cheese is melted. This is one of those meals that beams me straight back to childhood.

Both loose meat and sloppy Joes can be made with whatever spice combination you want. I use BBQ sauce instead of ketchup in my sloppy Joes. You can add hot sauce and hot peppers to either recipe to give it more heat, or take each in a totally different direction with flavors from different cuisines. Your creativity and taste buds are the only limits.

Loose meat sandwiches

Yield: 8 sandwiches

Time: About 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 small onion, minced
  • 1 cup beef stock or broth
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon mustard powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons ground black pepper

Directions

Cook the ground meat in a high-sided skillet over medium heat until it is just beginning to brown, breaking up the meat as it cooks. Drain the fat from the meat, if desired. While the beef is cooking, soak the onion in the beef stock to allow the onion to begin to soften. Add the onion, beef stock, Worcestershire sauce and mustard powder to the ground beef, stirring to combine. Cook on medium-low for 20 minutes or until the liquid has nearly evaporated. Season with salt and pepper. Use a cookie scoop to spoon onto toasted buns. Top with sliced pickles before serving.

BBQ sloppy Joes

Yield: 8 sandwiches

Time: About 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 bell pepper, minced
  • ½ large onion, minced
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup BBQ sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons hot sauce (or to taste)
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder

Directions

Brown the ground meat in a high-sided skillet over medium heat, breaking up the meat as it cooks. Drain the fat from the meat if desired. Add the bell pepper and onion, and cook until they become tender. Add the minced garlic and continue cooking until the onions are soft and translucent. Stir the combination occasionally to prevent the garlic from browning. While the meat and vegetables are cooking, combine the BBQ sauce, brown sugar, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, paprika and onion powder in a small bowl. Add this to the meat and vegetables, stirring to combine. Cook on low heat for about 15 minutes to let the sauce thicken. Spoon onto toasted buns and serve.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Rooted In Foods | Ready, set, go

Rooted In Foods | Ready, set, go

The Midwest is a unique and mysterious place where a salad does not always include lettuce. A family or holiday meal would not be the same without some  midcentury Jell-O salad. Learn more about the history of sweet salads with Niki Davis. 

Rooted In Foods | Can you imagine?

Rooted In Foods | Can you imagine?

Canned fish and seafood may not sound appetizing. It is, however, versatile, nutritious and relatively inexpensive. Turn shelf-stable seafood into more affordable, tasty dishes with Niki Davis. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Hit the afternoon slump? Survey shows coffee is less preferred to this beverage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News