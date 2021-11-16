Rooted In Foods | Parsnip for the course

At a quick glance in the grocery store, they look like long, pale yellow carrots. While they are a carrot cousin, parsnips are more tender and have a flavor that resembles caramel when roasted. They are perfect for creamed soups, sauces and purees.

Much like many root vegetables, parsnips are often overlooked because they are unfamiliar to many homecooks. Once popular in Europe, parsnips had steady competition from the potato — and the potato won. Sometime in 18th-century Colonial America, the potato gained favor due to its neutral taste, which allowed it to be combined with nearly anything.

While potatoes and parsnips look nothing alike and are different in texture, they are similar in nutrition and starchiness. Parsnips, however, are much more pungent, which can be off-putting to some palates. Ironically, we now combine parsnips and potatoes in many recipes from soups to gratins.

Parsnips that are left in the ground through winter, or at least until after a hard frost, become sweeter. The cold temperatures convert the starch to sugar giving the parsnip a sweet and nutty flavor. Smaller parsnips are more tender and can be eaten raw, while larger ones are best eaten cooked.

Buying parsnips

When buying parsnips at the market, select ones that do not have many hair-like rootlets growing off the side of the parsnip root. Avoid parsnips that are browned or have brown spots. If the greens are still attached, be sure they look fresh — not wilted — and are colorful.

Preparing parsnips

Just like potatoes, parsnips will brown when peeled and sliced, so cook them immediately or hold them in a bowl of cold water to prevent them from oxygenating. Peel raw parsnips just like carrots by using a vegetable peeler and trim the ends.

If you plan to use parsnips in a creamed soup or sauce, peel them after cooking.

Cooking them first preserves their color and flavor and offers a creamier texture when puréed.

Cooking parsnips

Parsnips can be cooked in a variety of ways — baked or roasted, steamed or boiled. Toss whole or chopped parsnips with olive oil and salt and roast on a baking sheet at 400 F for 20 to 30 minutes depending on the size. Carefully drop parsnips into boiling water for 5 to 15 minutes or until the parsnip is fork-tender. Steaming takes up to 15 minutes for cut parsnips and up to 30 for whole.

Adding parsnips to your recipes and meals is a great way to get to know this root veggie. Replace up to half of your potatoes with parsnips when making mashed potatoes or latkes. Toss roasted parsnips with lemon juice and fresh herbs. Layer them with potatoes in scalloped or au gratin potatoes. Add them to nearly any soup as an extra vegetable. Toss them in with pot roast. The underappreciated parsnip is worthy of taking center-plate. It is a sweet and nutty addition to side dishes but can stand on its own as the star.

