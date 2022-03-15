Rooted In Foods | Ready, set, go

I was raised in the Midwest, a unique and mysterious place where a salad does not always — or even usually — include lettuce. Many of the salads I grew up eating were made of flavored gelatin or pudding, marshmallows, whipped cream, fruit and sometimes cookies. They are easily mistaken for dessert, but I assure you they are eaten alongside the meal.

My Grandma Raines was a queen of "green fluff" — pistachio pudding with marshmallows, nuts and cherries — and "red fluff" — a mixture of strawberry Jell-O, strawberries and whipped cream. Odd as they may seem, these concoctions hail from a time of regular church potlucks, family get-togethers and entertaining.

Each time I whip up a Jell-O salad in my grandma’s primary red Pyrex mixing bowl, memories of bygone days come flooding back, and I am suddenly surrounded by warmth from the hands that held that bowl for so many decades. Yes, we still eat green and red fluff in my family. A family or holiday meal would not be the same without one of them or some other midcentury Jell-O salad.

Where, exactly, did these non-dessert wonders originate? In 1905, "Perfection Salad" started it all when Pennsylvania native Mrs. John Cooke entered her congealed salad recipe in a contest held by Knox Gelatin. She won third prize.

Unlike its later dessert-like cousins, Perfection Salad consisted of unflavored gelatin, sugar, vinegar and lemon juice combined with shredded cabbage, diced celery and bell peppers. Variations of this recipe at the time included olive, peanut, cauliflower and a version with both cucumbers and onions. Sounds delicious, doesn’t it? No?

Congealed salads were a perfect way to carry a dish to a potluck on a hot summer day. They were easy and economical to prepare, and kids loved them. The combinations of ingredients were never-ending. Most importantly, a family could stretch their food by enveloping fruits and vegetables in gelatin.

Fast forward to midcentury America. Women were stepping back into home kitchens from wartime jobs and were, once again, expected to feed their families wholesome meals. While convenience foods like Jell-O were considered lazy at the time, doctored-up convenience foods were a whole other concept. As a result, women were creating all sorts of congealed treats like our family’s green and red fluff.

By the 1980s, like so many other midcentury wonders, Jell-O salads began falling out of favor. We were being told to consume less sugar and lead healthier lifestyles. Women were entering the workforce in droves and choosing more convenient convenience foods to prepare for dinner. Life was changing, again, and the Jell-O salad bore the brunt.

Today, Jell-O salads are considered retro, but you will still find them on potluck and family dinner tables all over the Midwest. You can also find a few recipes on websites like Taste of Home and Allrecipes. Sometimes, a food blogger will post a "vintage" Jell-O recipe that harkens back to a time when being too lazy in the kitchen was frowned upon.

