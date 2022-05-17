Rooted In Foods | Salad season

Summer’s bounty is on the horizon, and my mind is already fixated on all the fresh fruits and vegetables that will become available in coming months. I am blessed with opportunities to source and eat locally grown food, something I find incredibly fulfilling. Local foods are fresher and taste better, and I am supporting my local farmers — many of whom are also my friends.

Along with these wonderful summer ingredients comes hot and very humid weather. The hottest days of the summer find me avoiding cooking in my kitchen. Heat from the oven can be miserable, so I turn to grills and smokers, or not really cooking at all. This is when fresh summer salads take over our meals. There are so many different kinds of salads, even the salad-adverse will find a few go-to combinations.

Many people consider leafy greens to be the base of salads, but many options exist in the salad game. There are also all-fruit salads and vegetable salads. Pasta and noodle salads are fun to make and eat. Salads with grains like farro or quinoa are healthy and provide added nutrients. Even if you are a headstrong carnivore, bean salads offer a protein-rich alternative. What summer is complete without potato salad?

Salads are a meal that allow for creativity. Your favorite ingredient combinations can easily become a salad. Your favorite sandwich fillings and pizza toppings can also turn into a salad. Ingredients can be put together in countless ways and tossed with creamy dressings or vinaigrettes.

Before thinking about ingredients, think about textures you prefer. Do you love chopped veggies all mixed together? Maybe you are in a Zoodle phase and love to spiralize your veggies. Is shredded cabbage more your speed? What about long ribbons of cucumbers? Your favorite ways of eating fruits and veggies will help you determine what types of salads will be in your summer rotation. If you are like me, you love them all.

Ingredients can be fresh and raw, or cooked. Grilling provides a little smoke and char while roasting brings out the sweetness in vegetables. Blanching or boiling are good options for cruciferous veggies like broccoli and cauliflower. Lightly wilting dark leafy greens like spinach enhance flavor and tone down bitterness.

Composing your salad

For a leafy green tossed salad, begin with your favorite dressing in the bottom of a salad serving bowl. Build the rest of your salad on top, then gently toss the ingredients together until everything is evenly coated.

Layer a strong foundation of chopped, shredded or torn greens on top of the dressing. A few common selections include arugula, bibb lettuce, cabbage, iceberg lettuce, romaine lettuce and spinach.

Add contrasting texture with ingredients like chopped apples, goat cheese and pecans. Fruits like strawberries or grilled peaches provide sweet elements. Nuts and seeds offer crunch in place of croutons. Roasted chickpeas offer both crunch and added protein. Balance rich ingredients like grilled meats with fruits or other acidic ingredients. Add a handful of herbs or microgreens to pack in fresh flavors.

Anything goes with summer salads. Keep the greens light, and layer in hefty amounts of other ingredients. Do away with greens altogether, and combine your favorite veggies and beans with a light vinaigrette.

Shop local, and use seasonal ingredients to provide variation in your salads throughout the year. Get creative; pick up something different at your local farmers market and build new salad combinations this summer.

