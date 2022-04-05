 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rooted In Foods | Splendid spinach

My hometown outdoor farmers market opened this past weekend. Even though the pickings are greens- and sweet potato-heavy, I know fresh produce will take refuge in my kitchen very soon, and I could not be happier for this small blessing. In the meantime, I am quite content eating sweet potatoes, leaf lettuce and spinach from some of my favorite farmers.

Most of the spinach I find in the grocery store is marketed as "baby spinach," which is picked young — between 15 and 35 days. Smaller leaves are smoother and more tender, and they taste sweeter than mature leaves. This is a good option for those who are unsure about eating Popeye’s favorite food.

Alas, Americans do not love this leafy green as much as Popeye, even after marketing tactics of the 1950s convinced us we would grow up strong if we ate enough. According to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, annual consumption of spinach was about 1.5 pounds in 2016, down from a record 2 pounds in 2007. For a little perspective, 1 pound of fresh spinach is about 10 cups.

Purchasing and storing fresh spinach

When purchasing mature spinach, look for dark green leaves that are crisp. Yellow, spotted or slimy leaves are bad or well on their way. The aroma should be fresh. Avoid bunches that smell sour or musty.

Do not wash spinach until you use it. You can refrigerate unwashed spinach in plastic food-safe bags for about four days. If you purchase bags from the market, refrigerate the spinach in the original packaging.

Preparing and cooking with spinach

Fresh spinach from local farms will likely have grit or dirt in the bunches. To wash, trim off any root ends, and separate the leaves. Remove any tough stems, and tear larger leaves into smaller pieces, if desired. Submerge the leaves in a large bowl of water, and move them around gently to remove dirt. Repeat this process until the water in the bowl remains clear.

If eating the spinach raw, use a salad spinner to dry the spinach, or simply lay the leaves out on paper towels or flour sack dish towels. If you plan to cook the spinach, the water is enough to help the cooking process along.

Cooking spinach will reduce the volume substantially. One pound of raw spinach will cook down to as little as 1 cup. You do not need to cook spinach this much for most recipes. Gently wilt the spinach just enough for it to cook yet still maintain its bright green color.

Avoid cooking spinach in aluminum or cast iron pans. These metals can cause flavor and color changes that may not be desirable.

Spinach can be used in many ways that even the spinach adverse will enjoy. It can replace lettuce in most recipes and it is a good addition to pasta dishes, especially lasagna. Stir it into rice dishes or stuffings and dressings for extra nutrients. It mixes well with eggs and can be incorporated into omelets, scrambled eggs and quiches. Add a pinch of nutmeg to any spinach and cream dish to give it a hint of unique flavor that your guests will ponder.

 

Wilted spinach salad with hot bacon dressing

Yield: 4 servings

Time: About 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 6 slices bacon
  • 6 cups fresh spinach, washed
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup water
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • ⅓ cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 hard-boiled eggs, sliced

Directions

Fry the bacon in a frying pan over medium-high heat until crisp; this will take about 5 minutes. Transfer the crisp bacon to a sheet pan lined with a baking rack and set aside. This will allow the bacon to cool without getting soggy. Leave the rendered bacon fat in the frying pan, and reduce the heat to low.

While the bacon is frying, tear any large spinach leaves into bite-sized pieces, and place the spinach in a heat-proof serving bowl. Set this aside while you finish the hot bacon dressing.

Add the sugar and cider vinegar to the frying pan, and whisk until they are well incorporated with the bacon fat. In a separate bowl, whisk together the water and cornstarch to make a slurry. Slowly add this to the pan, whisking continually. As the liquid simmers, it will become slightly thicker. The dressing is done once it lightly coats the back of a spoon.

Add the sliced onion to the spinach then pour the hot bacon dressing over vegetables and toss to coat. The spinach will wilt slightly from the heat of the dressing. Crumble the cooked bacon on top then add the sliced eggs. Serve warm.

