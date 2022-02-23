Rooted In Foods | Sweet and satisfying

How do you eat sweet potatoes? Like me, you probably grew up eating sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows at Thanksgiving. When we had sweet potatoes at other times, they were drowned in butter, brown sugar and cinnamon. While these are delicious options, there are many more — and more savory — ways to enjoy sweet potatoes all year long.

Sweet potatoes versus yams

Before we get too far into a discussion about sweet potatoes, let’s clear up a little confusion. Sweet potatoes and yams are not the same thing, even though the terms are used interchangeably. Sweet potatoes are part of the Morning Glory family. They have a reddish-brown, tan or purple skin and orange, white or purple flesh. Their flavor is very sweet compared to white potatoes.

Yams, however, are the tubers of a tropical vine in the Dioscorea genus. They have a dark skin that resembles tree bark and a very starchy flesh.

To make matters worse, sweet potatoes are often labeled "yams" in grocery stores and on canned versions. The term "yam" in reference to sweet potatoes comes from Southern culture. Growers in the American South adopted the African word for yam as a nickname for their sweet potatoes. As a result, this term — a sort of nickname — became synonymous with the sweet orange potato we love.

Sweet and savory dishes

We love sweet potato casserole, but sweet potatoes can be used in savory dishes, too. They can even be used in baking. Try these five tips to add sweet potatoes into your meal plans.

Add complimentary herbs and spices to your sweet potato dishes. Try Cajun and Creole seasonings, chili and chipotle powder, cinnamon, clove, dill, garlic, mace, marjoram, nutmeg or white pepper.

Baked sweet potato fries are a healthy alternative to oil-fried french fries. Cut sweet potatoes into wedges, drizzle with olive oil and your favorite spices and bake at 400 F for about 45 minutes. Dip them in a chipotle ranch as an extra treat.

Add a little sweetness to your potato salad by swapping white potatoes for sweet or just adding sweet potatoes.

Cooked mashed sweet potatoes are an ideal substitution for chickpeas in hummus, creating a colorful dip.

Use grated sweet potatoes in place of white potatoes in your breakfast hash or as hashbrowns. Use the same in mashed potatoes or mashed root vegetable dishes.

Purchasing and storing

Red Garnet is my personal favorite sweet potato variety because of its dark reddish skin and deep orange flesh. It and the Jewel sweet potato contain more of the enzyme amylase, which is what breaks down the potato’s starch into sugar. This makes the potato sweeter than its tan and purple-skinned counterparts. These varieties also have a creamier texture. Either should be easy to find in supermarkets because they are the most common varieties available in the U.S.

When shopping for fresh sweet potatoes, pick small to medium in size. Check the skin for bruises, cuts and cracks before purchasing.

Store sweet potatoes between 50 F and 60 F in a location away from moisture, direct heat and light. This will keep your potatoes fresh for about a month. A warm or bright location will trick your potatoes into thinking they are outside and they will begin to sprout. Avoid storing fresh sweet potatoes in your refrigerator. The colder temperature will cause the potato to harden in the middle.

Do not wash your potatoes before storing them because it will cause them to rot faster. Leave them as is, and wash them immediately before use. Keep your sweet potatoes away from onions, too. The moisture from onions will cause your potatoes to sprout faster.

Sweet potatoes should be enjoyed year-round. They can be prepared in simple ways to add a little sweetness to your meals.

