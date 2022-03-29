Rooted In Foods | Terrific trifle

Trifle bowls are not expensive nor are they rare, but when I found my first one at a resale shop many years ago for just a few dollars, I was ecstatic. Why? Well, simply put, I love trifles. They are my favorite dessert and that trifle bowl makes for a stunning presentation.

Originally a way to use up stale cake, a trifle is a layered dessert consisting of sponge cake or biscuits (cookies) soaked in brandy or fortified wine, custard, fruit or jam and whipped cream. Almonds or other nuts are often used as a filling or topping. Recipes date back as far as the late 1500s, but the trifle became popular in 18th century England. It was a dessert that could be prepared in any home, from common to royal.

Fast forward to Colonial American settlements and the trifle becomes known as "tipsy cake" and "tipsy squire." Notice the use of "tipsy." This is due to the alcohol used to soak the cake. The tipsy squire was a less fussy version of the trifle, where cake was cut or broken into pieces, then layered with other ingredients.

Another name for this dessert at the time was "tipsy parson." According to food lore, the dessert was so named because it would lure many a Sunday preacher to your home for an afternoon meal. That, as far as I’m concerned, is completely plausible with this dessert.

The main difference between English and Colonial American versions was the cake. English trifles used fresh cake, whereas our early recipes typically included dry cakes or macaroons. Custard, almonds and preserved fruits were used as layers. Many recipes of the time call for a topping of syllabub, which is essentially cream whipped with wine or cider (or lemon juice) and sweetened.

While the trifle has a long-standing history, modern day versions are much easier to prepare due to ready-made convenience foods. However, having a delicious dessert is worth taking time to make cake, custard and whipped cream (or syllabub) from scratch.

Trifle bowls are the traditional serving vessel for this tipsy dessert. They are large and clear so you can see the layers. The trifle recipe itself can be varied. Follow these ingredient tips to make your own version.

Cake layer: Sponge cake and lady fingers are commonly used today. However, pound cake is a good substitution. Any kind of cake — as well as brownies — is a good option. Store-bought snack cakes make for wonderfully sinful variations.

Booze layer: Sherry is a common alcohol used to soak the cake. Port, Madeira and brandy can also be used. Use fruit juice in place of the alcohol, if preferred.

Custard layer: There isn't much that beats homemade custard, and you can flavor it with lemon for a little zing. Pudding mixes in any flavor will also work if you don't want to make your own. Whip together a can of sweetened condensed milk with a container of whipped topping and pudding mix for a luscious shortcut.

Fruit layer: fresh fruit, jams, conserves and marmalades all work well. Use a combination of fresh and preserved fruit for more sweetness and fruit flavor.

Topping: Homemade or store-bought whipped cream is the most common topping for your trifle. You can flavor these with baking extracts. Use fresh fruit and nuts on top of the whipped cream to give your trifle a final garnish.

With a little creativity and a few ingredients, you can create a trifle for your next party that will be sure to please a crowd. If you’re not up for that, make mini versions in custard cups for your family this week.

