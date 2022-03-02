Rooted In Foods | The many shapes and sizes of dried pasta can spice up dinner routine

When you have little kids at home, spaghetti is a frequent meal. Even as our littles grow up, this familiar food continues to be a staple in most American homes. That is certainly the case in my home. My daughter loved spaghetti so much as a toddler that we nicknamed her "Noodle." At age 15, she is no longer fond of that nickname, but she still loves spaghetti and every other pasta dish that I prepare.

From spaghetti to orecchiette, shape is what gives pasta its name. While pasta is made from a variety of different grains (and sometimes includes eggs), quality dried pasta is most likely made from durum semolina flour and water. It is mixed into a dough and shaped into stands, specialty shapes or pushed through molds.

Dried pasta is a good convenience food. It can be stored for long periods of time, making it ideal for bulk purchase to keep in your pantry. It comes in various shapes and sizes, and even different colors based on added ingredients like spinach.

While there are a plethora of shapes, pasta can be grouped into three categories that homecooks use: long ribbon and strand, shorter tubular and decorative, and stuffed. Each shape has its own purpose and is used in different ways. I personally do not have enough pantry space for all the shapes and sizes of pasta, but the list below includes my favorites that make repeat appearances at meal time.

Ribbon and strand shaped pasta include the ubiquitous spaghetti. Fettuccine and linguine are also common strands. Fettuccine is flat and wide compared to spaghetti. It is best for rich, hearty sauces like Alfredo. Linguine is also flat but not as wide as fettuccine, making it best for thin sauces like marinara or oil and butter. Lasagna noodles, which thankfully now come in “no-boil” varieties, are examples of sheet pasta but also fit into this category.

Elbow macaroni is one of the most common tubular pastas because of its use in macaroni and cheese dishes. It is also ideal in casseroles and pasta salads. On the larger end of the tubular spectrum is cannelloni, a long cylinder that is stuffed with meat or cheese and baked in a sauce. Mid-sized tubular pasta includes rigatoni and penne, both of which are good tossed with sauce or baked.

Common specialty shapes are farfalle (bow tie), rotini (spiral) and rotelle (wagon wheels). Each of these can be used with heavy, hearty sauces or dropped into soups. My favorite shape is orecchiette, which translates from Italian to "little ears" — and they do resemble little ears. They are a fun, unique shape and can be used with oil-based sauces, medium sauces and in soups.

When it comes to stuffed pastas, tortellini is my favorite. These are small, meat and cheese filled bite-sized pasta that add heft to any soup. Because of the tasty filling, they can be tossed with olive oil and Parmesan cheese for a quick meal or in Alfredo sauce with a combination of veggies. Ravioli is another familiar pasta stuffed with a variety of fillings from basic cheese to mushroom or lobster. They are served with sauce or deep fried with marinara on the side.

With so many different types of pasta — from little to large — it would be easy to eat it at every meal. Even if you choose not to, dried pasta will keep for a long time. So, the next time you see a cute or fun pasta shape at a specialty store, grab a bag and create your own fun meal at home.

