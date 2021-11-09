Rooted In Foods | Venison makes a lean, flavorful replacement for beef in cooking

Venison Meatloaf

Venison meatloaf is a great recipe to prepare when you are first learning to cook wild game. It is prepared in much the same way as traditional ground beef meatloaf, but the flavor is fuller. The addition of the ground pork provides fat which will help prevent your meatloaf from drying out.

Yield: 8 servings

Time: About 90 minutes

Ingredients

1 onion

1 carrot

1½ cups bread crumbs

2 large eggs

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

⅓ cup ketchup or BBQ sauce

1 packet onion soup mix

1½ pounds ground venison

½ pound ground pork

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Peel the onion, slice the ends off, cut into quarters and set aside. Trim the ends of the carrot and chop it into large pieces. Using a food processor, process the onion and carrot until they are finely chopped. Set the vegetables aside.

In a small bowl, soak the breadcrumbs in ½ cup of water. While the breadcrumbs are soaking, prepare the rest of the binder by whisking the eggs with the salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl. Add the onion, carrot, ketchup and soup mix to the eggs and stir until combined. Add the ground venison and pork to the binder along with the breadcrumbs and mix until everything is combined.

Place the meatloaf into a prepared standard loaf pan and bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until the outside is crispy and the meatloaf is cooked through. It should register 160°F to 165°F in the middle when done. Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing and serving.