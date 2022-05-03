Rooted In Foods | Why so blue?

You either love it or you hate it. There seems to be no in-between for blue cheese. It is piquant in flavor and pungent on the nose. Some call it “stinky”, which often turns people away. Blue cheese has been my favorite for as long as I can remember. I find it deliciously salty with a creamy texture that compliments many other ingredients.

Blue cheese is a semi-soft cheese made from cow, goat or sheep’s milk. Cultures of penicillium — an edible mold — gives the cheese its distinct blue veins. Because of this ingredient, those who are allergic to penicillin should avoid the cheese.

There are a few trademarked varieties. English Stilton, French Roquefort and Italian Gorgonzola are all blue cheeses with slight regional variations. Roquefort is made from sheep’s milk, while Gorgonzola and Stilton are made from cow’s milk.

Many varieties of blue cheese are produced across America, from Vermont to California. Maytag Blue — one of America’s oldest blue cheeses — is saltier and crumbles much easier than its European counterparts.

The amount of cultures used, type and flavor of milk, aging methods and the amount of salt are some variants that affect the flavor of blue cheese. Regardless of flavor and aroma, blue cheese is characterized by its veins which can be blue, green, gray or even black.

Use

Blue cheese pairs well with dried and fresh fruits, nuts and various deli meats, like salami and roast beef. It can be melted on top of meat and meatless burgers; stirred into sauces, dressings and dips; added to grilled cheese sandwiches; and even incorporated into desserts.

Selection

Grocery stores carry blue cheese in the dairy section with other packaged cheeses like feta. If your market has a specialty cheese section in its deli, you may be able to find a variety of blue cheeses to try.

Gorgonzola and Danish blue cheese will have mild flavors with Stilton being a little more pungent. Roquefort is the strongest of the bunch, with a salty bite and very “stinky” aroma. Maytag blue is also on the stronger end of the spectrum.

Storage

Prepackaged and crumbled blue cheese can be stored in its original container for three-to-four weeks. When buying chunks of blue cheese, wrap leftover cheese in parchment or waxed paper and refrigerate for up to three weeks.

You can also freeze blue cheese in an airtight container. This will slightly impact the texture and flavor. Frozen blue cheese is often more crumbly and less pungent when thawed. As a result, it is best to use this in cooked dishes.

With all the safe mold on blue cheese, determining if the cheese has gone bad can be tricky. If you see gray or black fuzz, or shiny pink or yellow spots, your cheese is past the point of no return. These are indications of inedible mold growing on your precious blue cheese. Slimy or rough and dry cheese should also be tossed.

If you are not a fan but willing to change your taste buds’ minds, start out with a Gorgonzola in homemade salad dressing. The flavor will still be salty and sharp, but the other ingredients will tone it down considerably. Still not sure? Adding a little honey to blue cheese crumbled on top of fresh-cut figs is a snack that might just shift your perspective.

