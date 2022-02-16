Rooted In Foods | With a grain

A friend recently asked me to explain different types of salt, lamenting that she preferred the days when we just had good old table salt. She also asked if there really was a need for the various types to take up valuable pantry space.

As I looked in my own pantry at my salt inventory — one carton each of table, kosher and sea salt; four small packages of regional sea salts, including one smoked salt; one package of flaked salt; a bag of pickling salt and a small jar of basil-infused fishing salt — I began to wonder that myself. I also began to wonder if I might have a tiny salt addiction.

Salt is one of the most important seasonings a home chef can have on hand. It enhances the flavor of both sweet and savory dishes and can counteract bitterness. Salt also plays an important role in preserving foods.

Technically, all salts are sea salt, even table salt that is mined from rocks formed by ancient bodies of water. However, not all salt is the same. Salts are used in various ways and for different reasons. Depending on where the salt comes from, there may also be subtle differences in flavor.

Demystifying salt will help you decide how much pantry space to really set aside for this flavor booster. Of my own inventory, each salt serves a purpose, but I will be the first to admit not all are necessary. Table, kosher, sea and pickling salts are common among many home chefs. What really is the difference?

Table salt

Also known as iodized salt, table salt is commonly found in salt shakers all over the country. It has a very fine grain. In the 1920s, the U.S. government asked Morton Salt to add iodine to their salt to help prevent goiter; iodine is still added to our table salt.

Table salt also has an anti-caking agent to keep it from clumping that can taste metallic when consumed in large quantities. For this reason, table salt is not a first choice in recipes that call for large quantities of salt.

Kosher salt

Kosher salt would be the one additional salt I would keep if I only had a little extra pantry space. It is coarser than table salt, with a larger grain size. It dissolves easily into recipes. Kosher salt does not measure equally against table salt, however, with 1 teaspoon of kosher equaling ¾ teaspoon of table salt.

Different brands are saltier than others, too, making it smart to find one you like and stick to it. Some brands also contain anti-caking agents, so be sure to check if this is important to you.

Kosher salt is not necessarily kosher. The name comes from the Jewish practice of using coarse salt to drain blood from meat to adhere to dietary restrictions. Look for “kosher-certified” if you want a true kosher kosher salt.

Sea salt

Sea salt is harvested from evaporated sea water, most commonly by hand instead of machine. This makes sea salt more expensive, so use it sparingly. Its saltiness can be light or pungent depending on where it comes from, which can be fun to experiment with if you love salt.

Because of its larger grain size, sea salt is best used as a finishing salt — the last bit of seasoning you use before serving a dish. It comes in many colors and forms including crystalline, flaked and fleur de sel (flower of salt). Flaked sea salt dissolves easily, disappearing quickly, while fleur de sel is moist and sticky, causing it to stay on the tongue longer.

Sea salt is also cold smoked with wood to create smoked sea salt. While still expensive, it adds a nice smoky flavor to savory dishes.

Pickling salt

If you preserve your own foods or want to try your hand at making pickles, pickling salt is a good choice. Sometimes called canning or preserving salt, it contains no additives like iodine and no anti-caking agent. These additives can turn pickles dark and cloudy, which is not appetizing. Pickling salt is also very fine, allowing it to dissolve faster in a brine.

Kosher salt without additives is an acceptable substitution, but you may as well grab the pickling salt if you plan to use it frequently.

Of the many salts available to the home chef, table salt and kosher salt are two worth keeping on hand, especially if you have limited pantry space. Pickling salt is a third variety to keep if you are canning your own pickles and relishes. The rest, I’ll leave up to you and your pantry.

