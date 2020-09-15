Small bites for small groups: Bite-sized recipes for tiny get-togethers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an age in which backyard parties and large get-togethers are temporarily taboo, those home entertainers among us suffer. They suffer from not being able to decorate, tablescape, and share their culinary prowess with friends and family.

Virtual cocktail parties have sprung up like spring onions and we have resorted to technology to bring us together. The phrase “miss your face” is being uttered on social media and in text messages and we are relegated to keeping to our own personal space, at least 6 feet apart.

The new normal — a phrase we’ve all grown weary of — presents its own challenges for entertaining. Small groups of people are getting together in front yards, setting their lawn chairs in socially distanced circles. Only those closest to us sit around our dinner tables, and we’re taking more opportunities for outdoor activities like picnics in the park.

Small groups and small bites

Small groups and small bites go hand in hand and allow us entertainers a chance to be imaginative in how we serve our few guests. Whether we’re in the front yard, around a table, or at the park, we can serve easy bite-sized treats that are delicious without being fussy.