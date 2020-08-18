Small but mighty, microgreens add whimsy to your meals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adding a little whimsy to your meal is as simple as tossing a handful of microgreens on top! But the tiny shoots of vegetables and herbs (microherbs) can be used in a variety of ways. They pack a lot of flavor and nutrition, too.

Twenty years ago, microgreens and microherbs were being used by Midwest chefs who were enamored by their intense flavor. Then, microgreens were cost prohibitive to the average consumer and best left in the hands of the pros. They were also considered a trend that would die out.

Fast forward to today, and microgreens are available at our local farmers markets at reasonable prices. They are no longer a trend but not quite commonplace, either. Perhaps people think of them more as a novelty — let’s change that!

Many uses for microgreens

Microgreens are the seedlings of vegetables and herbs. They are harvested when the first true leaves of the plant are visible. Depending on the plant, this can be as soon as a week after planting or up to a month. A good rule of thumb is between 2-3 weeks after planting.

Any vegetable can be grown, but common microgreens include sunflower, kale, mustard, cabbage, broccoli, pea and radish. Of course, you will prefer some over others because of their intense flavor, but all can be used in a variety of ways.