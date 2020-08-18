Small but mighty, microgreens add whimsy to your meals

Adding a little whimsy to your meal is as simple as tossing a handful of microgreens on top! But the tiny shoots of vegetables and herbs (microherbs) can be used in a variety of ways. They pack a lot of flavor and nutrition, too.
Twenty years ago, microgreens and microherbs were being used by Midwest chefs who were enamored by their intense flavor. Then, microgreens were cost prohibitive to the average consumer and best left in the hands of the pros. They were also considered a trend that would die out.
Fast forward to today, and microgreens are available at our local farmers markets at reasonable prices. They are no longer a trend but not quite commonplace, either. Perhaps people think of them more as a novelty — let’s change that!
Many uses for microgreens
Microgreens are the seedlings of vegetables and herbs. They are harvested when the first true leaves of the plant are visible. Depending on the plant, this can be as soon as a week after planting or up to a month. A good rule of thumb is between 2-3 weeks after planting.
Any vegetable can be grown, but common microgreens include sunflower, kale, mustard, cabbage, broccoli, pea and radish. Of course, you will prefer some over others because of their intense flavor, but all can be used in a variety of ways.
Toss kale microgreens into your omelet or scrambled eggs with mushrooms and goat cheese. Top your favorite burger with mustard microgreens instead of a lettuce leaf. Add them to smoothies or invent a new cocktail.
Top avocado toast with radish microgreens. Slather a toasted bagel with cream cheese and top with smoked salmon and pea microgreens.
Microgreens can be incorporated into salads, sandwiches, wraps or used as a garnish atop soups. Add them to your ramen noodle bowls or to your homemade sushi.
Note: To freeze whole ripe bananas, peel them, then wrap each banana in plastic wrap to prev…
Incorporate microgreens into pesto, hummus or pasta sauce. Add them to the top of your pizzas and flatbreads.
Handle with care
Microgreens are tender and fragile. Handling them too roughly will cause them to break. Dressing them too heavily will cause them to wilt. While microgreens are best used soon after harvest (or purchase), they can be stored. Keep them in your refrigerator between damp paper towels sealed in plastic bags. Kept this way, they will last up to a week.
Hopefully, we’ve inspired you to pick up a few containers of microgreens to add to your week’s meals. They’re simple to use and will probably disappear before you know it!
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.