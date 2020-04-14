Souper suppers: How to make a meal with a can of soup

We are living in a time when trips to the market are fewer than normal, if happening at all. Many people are faced with stretching pennies, not dollars, for groceries, and we’re making use of what we have on hand in our pantry, freezer, and refrigerator. If you’re like me, canned soup is a pantry staple — along with ingredients like canned tuna, pasta, and any number of spices. These ingredients are easy to turn into meals with a little creativity.
Cooking with canned soup is a bit of Midwestern culture that has been common for over 100 years. Canned soup was first used in recipes in 1916, and tomato was the most popular. Our grandmothers — and great-grandmothers — used canned soup for the sake of convenience and to stretch limited budgets. Today, we are faced with the same challenge.
Tips for using canned soup
Cream soups like celery, chicken, and mushroom can be used interchangeably in casseroles. One can of any condensed cream soup plus one-quarter cup of water or milk will make enough sauce for two cups of cooked pasta. This will also make enough sauce for 1 1/2 cups of cooked rice. Add seasonings, cooked meat, and vegetables as you wish. Top casseroles with crushed butter crackers or ramen noodles mixed with melted butter. Shredded cheese also makes a great addition and topper for casseroles.
To make an easy pan gravy, add one can of golden mushroom soup, beef mushroom soup, or beef consommé to the meat drippings in your skillet. To thicken gravy, stir in equal parts stock or wine and corn starch to make a slurry. Whisk the slurry into the gravy and let it simmer for a few minutes to thicken. Add Worcestershire sauce and seasonings to add flavor. Soy sauce and a little brown sugar will add a teriyaki flavor to your gravy.
Condensed tomato soup can be used as-is from the can or with up to a can-full of stock or water. Wine can also be used to thin the condensed soup. Tomato soup can be seasoned with prepared mustard, herbs and spices, Worcestershire sauce, and horseradish to add a bit of heat. This can be used with pasta dishes like baked spaghetti or as a sauce for chicken, burger patties, or meatloaf.
While Michelin star restaurant chefs may balk at the notion of using canned soup in cooking, these flavorful soups definitely have a place in our home-cooked meals.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
