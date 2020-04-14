Souper suppers: How to make a meal with a can of soup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are living in a time when trips to the market are fewer than normal, if happening at all. Many people are faced with stretching pennies, not dollars, for groceries, and we’re making use of what we have on hand in our pantry, freezer, and refrigerator. If you’re like me, canned soup is a pantry staple — along with ingredients like canned tuna, pasta, and any number of spices. These ingredients are easy to turn into meals with a little creativity.

Cooking with canned soup is a bit of Midwestern culture that has been common for over 100 years. Canned soup was first used in recipes in 1916, and tomato was the most popular. Our grandmothers — and great-grandmothers — used canned soup for the sake of convenience and to stretch limited budgets. Today, we are faced with the same challenge.

Tips for using canned soup

Cream soups like celery, chicken, and mushroom can be used interchangeably in casseroles. One can of any condensed cream soup plus one-quarter cup of water or milk will make enough sauce for two cups of cooked pasta. This will also make enough sauce for 1 1/2 cups of cooked rice. Add seasonings, cooked meat, and vegetables as you wish. Top casseroles with crushed butter crackers or ramen noodles mixed with melted butter. Shredded cheese also makes a great addition and topper for casseroles.