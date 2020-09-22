Strudel season: Fall means apples, which means strudel

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fall is officially upon us and, with it, apple season. This first sight of caramel apples brings delight to children of all ages. This time of year also brings on memories of our grandmas baking apple pies. Applesauce and apple butter cook away on stovetops and the cool air fills with sweet scents of warm spices.

When you become tired of eating apple pie — if that is even possible — you can switch to Apfelstrudel, commonly known as apple strudel in the United States.

Apple strudel

Commonly mistaken as a traditional German dessert, strudel is rooted in the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Because of Bavaria’s proximity to Austria, much of the food heritage is similar, which may explain the misunderstanding. The oldest known recipe dates to 1697, and is on display at the Vienna library.

Traditional strudel is an oblong pastry filled with cooked grated apples, cinnamon, sugar, breadcrumbs and raisins. It is a favorite treat in Viennese cafes and considered by many to be the national dish of Austria. The word itself is derived from a German term that means “whirlpool.”