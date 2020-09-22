Strudel season: Fall means apples, which means strudel

Fall is officially upon us and, with it, apple season. This first sight of caramel apples brings delight to children of all ages. This time of year also brings on memories of our grandmas baking apple pies. Applesauce and apple butter cook away on stovetops and the cool air fills with sweet scents of warm spices.
When you become tired of eating apple pie — if that is even possible — you can switch to Apfelstrudel, commonly known as apple strudel in the United States.
Apple strudel
Commonly mistaken as a traditional German dessert, strudel is rooted in the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Because of Bavaria’s proximity to Austria, much of the food heritage is similar, which may explain the misunderstanding. The oldest known recipe dates to 1697, and is on display at the Vienna library.
Traditional strudel is an oblong pastry filled with cooked grated apples, cinnamon, sugar, breadcrumbs and raisins. It is a favorite treat in Viennese cafes and considered by many to be the national dish of Austria. The word itself is derived from a German term that means “whirlpool.”
The dough consists of just a few ingredients and is stretched very thin and elastic. While the dough itself is simple to mix together, the stretching can leave some home cooks frustrated. As a result, many strudel recipes call for premade puff pastry or phyllo dough. While these work, the flavor is not the same as traditional strudel dough.
Once the dough is prepared, filling is spread over the dough to its edges. The dough is then folded or rolled to create the layers that give strudel its whirlpool effect — and likely its name. When strudel bakes, the dough becomes flaky.
The best way to eat strudel is a warm slice, dusted with powdered sugar with a dollop of whipped cream on the side. Strudel is also served with vanilla ice cream or with a vanilla sauce poured over the top.
