Summer squash: No matter how you eat it, squash is always a favorite

It is hard to imagine summer without yellow summer squash. You may know them as Yellow Crookneck squash, a name that describes the general shape of the squash. We eat it raw, fried, baked, sautéed and mixed in with other vegetables to make some of our favorite dishes. Summer squash is cheap and cheerful — and good for you!
Their pale yellow color and tender skin are key differences between summer squash and their winter cousins. Summer squash are actually picked when they are immature — in the summer months — and do not keep very long.
Summer squash and zucchini both taste best when harvested at about seven inches in length. The mild flavor of summer squash allows them to soak up flavors from other foods with which they are combined. This same mild flavor makes them good to use raw in salad or slaw, too.
As summer squash and zucchini grow larger, their skin gets tougher and the seeds also grow — it doesn’t take long for this to happen! These larger squash are sometimes better incorporated into baking or used in other cooking methods that allow the squash to become more tender.
Summer squashes’ American story
Summer squash has been around awhile — as long as 12,000 years according to food historians. In America, it was one of three main crops grown by Native American Indians, corn and beans being the other two. This trio was known as the “Three Sisters” by the Iroquois.
Corn provided the climbing structure for growing beans while the bean vines helped root the corn. Beans also helped fertilize the soil to aid the corn and squash while growing. The vines from the squash provided shade which kept weeds from sneaking in. When eaten together, these three vegetables provide a balance of nutrients.
Our early European settlers derived the name “squash” from a variety of Native American terms that mean to eat something raw. The seeds from squash shared with our settlers were dried and sent back to Europe where they continued to be developed. Our modern summer squash and zucchini are likely a result of improvements made by Europeans. Today, squash of many varieties are grown all over the world.
Freezing summer squash
Yellow squash will keep in your refrigerator for three to four days. Therefore, you should use your squash soon after purchase. While fresh summer squash won’t keep for a very long time, you can freeze both yellow squash and zucchini for later use.
You can freeze ½-inch thick slices of yellow squash or zucchini by blanching the slices for three minutes in boiling water. Remove the squash to an ice water bath to stop the cooking process. Drain them well and let them dry. Package the slices in freezer-safe plastic food bags or containers, or seal them in vacuum-sealed bags.
Grated summer squash can also be frozen and is great to have on hand for baking. Steam the grated squash until it is translucent. This will take about two minutes. Package small amounts in freezer-safe containers. Once thawed, the squash will need to be used quickly in your cooking.
Make sure you label and date your freezer containers. Squash will keep in the freezer for about a year.
Satisfy your cravings
