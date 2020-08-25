Summer squash: No matter how you eat it, squash is always a favorite

Corn provided the climbing structure for growing beans while the bean vines helped root the corn. Beans also helped fertilize the soil to aid the corn and squash while growing. The vines from the squash provided shade which kept weeds from sneaking in. When eaten together, these three vegetables provide a balance of nutrients.

Our early European settlers derived the name “squash” from a variety of Native American terms that mean to eat something raw. The seeds from squash shared with our settlers were dried and sent back to Europe where they continued to be developed. Our modern summer squash and zucchini are likely a result of improvements made by Europeans. Today, squash of many varieties are grown all over the world.

Freezing summer squash

Yellow squash will keep in your refrigerator for three to four days. Therefore, you should use your squash soon after purchase. While fresh summer squash won’t keep for a very long time, you can freeze both yellow squash and zucchini for later use.

You can freeze ½-inch thick slices of yellow squash or zucchini by blanching the slices for three minutes in boiling water. Remove the squash to an ice water bath to stop the cooking process. Drain them well and let them dry. Package the slices in freezer-safe plastic food bags or containers, or seal them in vacuum-sealed bags.