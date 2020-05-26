Sweetened condensed milk is shelf stable and versatile

In just a few years, Borden was able to transform the milk industry. Mothers began feeding their children with Borden's Eagle Brand product because it was shelf stable and safer at the time. These babies were known as “Eagle Brand Babies”. Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk has been credited with lowering the infant mortality rate in North America in the mid- to late-1800s.

The Eagle Brand product has been so popular in American kitchens that it has become a household name. Just like Kleenex became a generic term for facial tissues, Eagle Brand is a generic name for sweetened condensed milk in many homes.

Its popularity with our grandmas might be due, at least in part, to Elsie the Cow. Elsie, mascot of the Borden Dairy Company, made her debut in consumer magazines in 1938 and had become America’s most famous spokes-cow by the 1960s. She was a symbol of wholesomeness, and for those who grew up with her, she still is. Elsie even produced her own cookbook in 1952.

Sweetened condensed milk can be used in a variety of ways — many similar to that of evaporated milk. It makes coffee drinks sweet and luscious, it’s one of the three milks in tres leches cake, it is included in many ice-box pie and cake recipes, and makes an incredible caramel pie. It’s not just for dessert, either. You can replace sugar in meat marinades with one or two tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk. It pairs well with coconut, too, so adding it to marinades for Asian-inspired dishes works well.

Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.

