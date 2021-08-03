Taste | A hearty meal with many sides — dinner in the Great Plains

Beef takes on other forms in the collective cuisine, too. It's the filling for the Nebraska runza and the Kansas bierocks, both native to German-Russian cuisine. Beef tops the traditional Indian fry bread along with lettuce and tomatoes, and it is certainly part of the ever-popular Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisines.

Corn and beans are the predominant vegetable in the Great Plains region - green beans or pinto beans depending on where you live. Corn on the cob is popular in the summertime and many families still preserve produce from their own gardens or what they pick up at local farm markets.

The northern part of the Great Plains is full of wheat fields and, as a result, is home to many milling centers. Eastern North Dakota produces a specialty pasta made of Hard Amber durum wheat. Throughout the plains, home-baked goods are common and pie making can be a bit competitive. Women still covet that blue ribbon prize at county fairs and homemade pies are still found on local café menus.