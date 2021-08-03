Taste | A hearty meal with many sides — dinner in the Great Plains

Beef! It's what's for dinner in the Great Plains.
The region stretches from the Missouri River to the Rocky Mountains and is sometimes referred to as the “breadbasket” because of its wheat field. The vast stretches of open land combined with scant populations seem almost forgotten in comparison to more popular areas. That does not mean, however, that this region has no cultural identity. The cuisine of the Great Plains is made up of both its place in this nation and the heritage of its people and beef is at the center of the menu.
Geographically, the Great Plains include the Central United States and Western Canada. In the United States, all of Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota along with parts of Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming are generally thought of as the Great Plains region.
The Great Plains Menu
Meat and potatoes are the focal point of homemade meals, along with bread, beans and corn. Pie is the most common dessert with fruit pies taking center stage with in-season fruit and cream pies, pecan pies, and raisin pies a standard all year long.
The dominance of cattle ranching in the Great Plains has provided a foundation for the region's preferred meat. Beef serves as a connection – an identity of sorts – for the region Even though the preparation varies from state-to-state. Steak and roast are preferred across the region, but brisket and chicken fried steak are also common.
Beef takes on other forms in the collective cuisine, too. It's the filling for the Nebraska runza and the Kansas bierocks, both native to German-Russian cuisine. Beef tops the traditional Indian fry bread along with lettuce and tomatoes, and it is certainly part of the ever-popular Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisines.
Corn and beans are the predominant vegetable in the Great Plains region - green beans or pinto beans depending on where you live. Corn on the cob is popular in the summertime and many families still preserve produce from their own gardens or what they pick up at local farm markets.
The northern part of the Great Plains is full of wheat fields and, as a result, is home to many milling centers. Eastern North Dakota produces a specialty pasta made of Hard Amber durum wheat. Throughout the plains, home-baked goods are common and pie making can be a bit competitive. Women still covet that blue ribbon prize at county fairs and homemade pies are still found on local café menus.
While these foods are an integral part of the menu, the meals vary across the region. In Montana and the northern Great Plains, steak and potatoes with corn and green beans make up a typical homemade meal, accompanied by a lettuce salad and apple pie. Roast is common in the central area. The southern part of the region incorporates more Mexican ingredients like pinto beans instead of green beans or tortillas in place of bread. Brisket replaces steak and roast in Texas and Oklahoma and okra often finds its way to the table.
If you were to sit down for dinner in a Great Plains home, you would be served a hearty meal with many separate dishes. Dessert would undoubtedly be as sweet as the hospitality and quite possibly a blue ribbon winner. The food represents heritage combined with economy, creating a collective identity for a not so forgotten region.