Taste | Air Fryer Roasted Summer Vegetables

The air fryer will cook these summer veggies quickly while still providing a roasted texture and flavor. Use your favorite seasoning in place of or in addition to the salt to change the flavor. While preheating your air fryer is not necessary, if you do, decrease the cooking time by a few minutes.

Place the vegetables, oil and salt in a mixing bowl and toss until the vegetables are coated in the oil. Place them in the basket of your air fryer, spreading them out into a somewhat even layer. Set your air fryer to 375°F and cook for 10-15 minutes, tossing them by shaking the basket after about 5 minutes.