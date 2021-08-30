Taste | American Southwest cuisine — a cultural fusion representative of the land

Americans love “Tex-Mex” food, but the cuisine of the American Southwest is much more nuanced than the queso-covered burritos we know and love. It is a culinary compilation of Spanish, Mexican, Native American, and Anglo heritages. It is rustic and showcases foods from Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah. Much of the food is based around the “three sisters” - beans, corn and squash - with a healthy splash of chile peppers.
Southwest Flavors
The popularity of Tex-Mex and Mexican cuisines has made finding unique Southwest ingredients - like cactus - easier. But many ingredients are common and all around us; real and fresh and readily available. Beans, corn and blue cornmeal, garlic, lime and other fruits, pine nuts, pumpkin seeds, and squash varieties form the basics of Southwestern meals.
Chile peppers are another ingredient available in most markets. Anaheim peppers are mild and versatile. They can be stuffed for the main part of a meal or roasted and added as an ingredient in soups and stews.
Jalapeños range from hot to very hot, but are still on the more mild end of the Scoville hot pepper scale. They can be eaten raw, diced and incorporated into salsas. Roasting them brings out a smoky flavor, resulting in chipotle chilies which can also be purchased in small cans.
Poblano peppers pack slightly less heat than a jalapeño. These are as versatile as Anaheims and can be roasted and stuffed or used in soups and stews. Shredded, then can be added to omelets and salsas.
Serrano peppers jump up the Scoville scale quite a bit from the jalapeño. These small skinny peppers pack quite the punch with heat. Removing the ribs and seeds will mellow them a bit, but if you do not tolerate hot peppers, these may be your breaking point.
Whether you love it or hate it, cilantro is another staple in Southwest cuisine. It is a pungent herb that can be incorporated into many dishes, but is often included in salsas, soups and salads.
Although they look like green tomatoes, tomatillos are related to the gooseberry. They are firm, round and encased in a thin, papery husk that should be removed before cooking. Roasting tomatillos enhances their flavor, but they can be used raw in salsas.
Cooking methods
Cooking techniques used in Southwest cuisine are likely familiar. Roasting is commonly used to layer ingredients. Roasting tomatillos, chilies, and other ingredients chars the skin and provides a smoky flavor which adds depth to a dish. This is often done over open flame, but modern kitchens rely on ovens (or air fryers) to accomplish this.
Cast iron cooking was born from cowboy and ranching heritage and has seen a resurgence in recent years. Chuck wagon cooks of the old west relied on cast iron skillets to prepare meals over open fire. These skillets are used for a variety of dishes including skillet cornbread and even chili, which pair nicely together.
Adobo is both a cooking method and the name of the dish. It is derived from the Spanish adobar which means “marinade”. Adobo sauce is traditionally made with chilies, garlic, paprika, vinegar, tomatoes and herbs. Chicken or pork is marinated overnight in this thick paste then cooked in the marinade until done. The meat is then browned in oil prior to serving, although many current recipes skip this last step.
American Southwest cuisine is a fusion of cultures that represent the land. While many dishes are familiar, the cuisine is broad, with unique flavors based on geographic location. It is Mexican, Spanish, Native American, and cowboy cooking with fresh, flavorful ingredients that go well beyond the Three Sisters.