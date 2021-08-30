Taste | American Southwest cuisine — a cultural fusion representative of the land

Poblano peppers pack slightly less heat than a jalapeño. These are as versatile as Anaheims and can be roasted and stuffed or used in soups and stews. Shredded, then can be added to omelets and salsas.

Serrano peppers jump up the Scoville scale quite a bit from the jalapeño. These small skinny peppers pack quite the punch with heat. Removing the ribs and seeds will mellow them a bit, but if you do not tolerate hot peppers, these may be your breaking point.

Whether you love it or hate it, cilantro is another staple in Southwest cuisine. It is a pungent herb that can be incorporated into many dishes, but is often included in salsas, soups and salads.

Although they look like green tomatoes, tomatillos are related to the gooseberry. They are firm, round and encased in a thin, papery husk that should be removed before cooking. Roasting tomatillos enhances their flavor, but they can be used raw in salsas.

Cooking methods