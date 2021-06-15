Taste | Brisket, corned beef, and pastrami, oh my! — The origin of the 'deli'

What do you imagine when you hear the word “deli”? Do you think about the grocery store department where you get your weekly cold cuts and cheese by the pound along with a tub of potato salad? Or, do you envision a place where you can order an overstuffed pastrami or corned-beef sandwich with a crunchy pickle on the side?

Deli is short for delicatessen, a word with Latin roots. The German “delikatessen” was borrowed from the French “délicatesse”, meaning “delicious things”. Delicatessens have been common in Europe since the early 1700s when goods like bananas and plums were first imported into Germany. Today, European delicatessens sell high quality meats and cheese, but do not have prepared sandwiches, soups or salads like our American versions.

While some sources say American delicatessens appeared around 1840 and others indicate 1870, what is certain is these early versions were in large cities with large immigrant communities. They offered little more than cured meats like sausages, liverwurst, and ham, along with pigs’ feet and picked eggs. Later, imported condiments were added to the offerings.