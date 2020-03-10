Taste | Celebrate Pie Day this month a savory favorite

Pie Day is celebrated on March 14 around the world. Why March 14th? In honor of mathematics.

Pi (π) is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter which is a constant number — 3.14 when rounded. So, on March 14, around the world, we eat pie to celebrate math and we’ve been doing so since the 1970s. In 1986, the American Pie Council jumped on the Pi-Pie bandwagon as a sponsor and hasn’t missed a year since.

Americans love pie and apple is our favorite. According to the American Pie Council, 36 million Americans identify apple pie as their favorite, followed by pumpkin, pecan, banana cream and cherry. Pie isn’t just for dessert either. Thirty-five percent of us eat pie for breakfast and more than half of us have it for lunch or a midnight snack on occasion.

Pie in history