Taste | Celebrate Pie Day this month a savory favorite

Pie Day is celebrated on March 14 around the world. Why March 14th? In honor of mathematics.
Pi (π) is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter which is a constant number — 3.14 when rounded. So, on March 14, around the world, we eat pie to celebrate math and we’ve been doing so since the 1970s. In 1986, the American Pie Council jumped on the Pi-Pie bandwagon as a sponsor and hasn’t missed a year since.
Americans love pie and apple is our favorite. According to the American Pie Council, 36 million Americans identify apple pie as their favorite, followed by pumpkin, pecan, banana cream and cherry. Pie isn’t just for dessert either. Thirty-five percent of us eat pie for breakfast and more than half of us have it for lunch or a midnight snack on occasion.
Pie in history
Pie has been a part of our collective diet for at least 2,000 years. The first recipe that we know of was for goat cheese and honey pie published by the Romans. Popularized in England, early pies were made primarily from meat. In 12th Century England, pie (pye) crust was referred to as a “coffyn” in which meat was placed for cooking. The crust dominated the pie as there was much more of it than filling. In some cases, the crust of the pie was simply placed on top of the filling, sealing it into a baking dish. Fruit pies (pasties) appeared in England around the 1500s.
When pie was brought to America by our English ancestors, the tradition of baking inside a coffyn continued. It wasn’t until the American Revolution that the term “crust” replaced coffyn as a reference to the outer layer of a pie. Even then, the crust was not often eaten rather seen as the vessel for the filling as it baked.
Desperation pie making a comeback
Desperation pie is somewhat a Midwestern concept and a recent term used to describe pies made from available ingredients in times of desperation — winters in the Midwest, for example. Although our grandmothers might have included unexpected company for Sunday dinner as desperate times!
One such desperation pie is vinegar pie — a custard-like pie made with eggs, sugar, butter, and vinegar. The vinegar adds a tartness in place of what apples or citrus would normally. This pie was made in the winter when fruits were less available. Variations of vinegar pie are finding new homes on upscale Midwestern restaurant dessert menus.
Buttermilk pie, oatmeal pie, and sugar cream pie are desperation pies worth baking at home. Desperation pies — of which chess pies are a part — rely on eggs, sometimes mixed with flour or cornmeal, to thicken the fruitless filling. Pecan pie filling falls into this category. Desperate times call for desperate measures and the desperate cook can manage fine with a little vinegar.
Pie has become the quintessential American dessert and comes in every size and flavor. Chefs, bloggers and cookbook authors are embrace once vintage versions. With a variety of ingredients now available to us in America, pie is as creative as the pie maker.
On March 14, grab a pie from your favorite local bakery or bake one at home to celebrate Pie Day then show pie some love on social media with the hashtag #NationalPieDay.