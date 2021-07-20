Taste | Ceviche: Light, refreshing with a pop of citrus

While ceviche is an integral part of Latin American cuisine, it has only been widespread in the United States for a few decades. After Americans became familiar with the fresh flavors of raw fish in sushi in the 1980s, a door was opened for the fresh flavors provided in ceviche. Recipes in newspapers and cookbooks began making their rounds in the late 1990s and 2000s.

Today, ceviche appears on restaurant menus in Florida and along the Gulf Coast as well as in metropolitan areas with Latin American food influences. Preparing ceviche at home is relatively simple if you have access to fresh fish or seafood. Some recipes even call for catfish, which is readily available to us in the Midwest.

Home Preparation of Ceviche

Although ceviche is often referred to as being “cooked” by the acidic marinade, this is not truly what is happening. The acid in the marinade does, however, denature the proteins in the fish or seafood much like cooking with heat. Essentially, this unravels some of the proteins in the fish causing it to firm up and become opaque.