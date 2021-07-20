Taste | Ceviche: Light, refreshing with a pop of citrus

Native to Latin America, ceviche satisfies a hunger for fresh fish and seafood. Traditional ceviche is made with fresh raw fish marinated in citrus juices, commonly bitter orange or lime. A love of ceviche sort of sneaks up on you as you experience the bright citrus flavors combined with silky fish and crunchy vegetables.
Latin American countries along the coast have some sort of ceviche as part of their culinary heritage, but food historians believe the dish originated in Peruvian fishing villages. Although some historians claim its origin as Ecuador. From there, the dish made its way to other Latin American countries, becoming more common after the Spanish introduced more citrus fruits in the 16th century.
Classic Peruvian ceviche is made with raw white fish that is marinated in fresh key lime juice. The addition of sliced onion, chili peppers, and salt give the dish a sweet hot bite. In Ecuador, ceviche is made with fresh shrimp, local conch, and the juice of the bitter Seville oranges. In Mexico, diced tomato is added to the fresh combination and often served with tostadas.
Escabeche, a cousin to ceviche, is a similar dish prepared with cooked fish - or other main ingredient - that is then pickled in oil and vinegar and seasoned with herbs and spices. Other ceviche recipes call for mushrooms or cooked duck instead of fish. Cooked fish and seafood is also common in modern ceviche recipes.
While ceviche is an integral part of Latin American cuisine, it has only been widespread in the United States for a few decades. After Americans became familiar with the fresh flavors of raw fish in sushi in the 1980s, a door was opened for the fresh flavors provided in ceviche. Recipes in newspapers and cookbooks began making their rounds in the late 1990s and 2000s.
Today, ceviche appears on restaurant menus in Florida and along the Gulf Coast as well as in metropolitan areas with Latin American food influences. Preparing ceviche at home is relatively simple if you have access to fresh fish or seafood. Some recipes even call for catfish, which is readily available to us in the Midwest.
Home Preparation of Ceviche
Although ceviche is often referred to as being “cooked” by the acidic marinade, this is not truly what is happening. The acid in the marinade does, however, denature the proteins in the fish or seafood much like cooking with heat. Essentially, this unravels some of the proteins in the fish causing it to firm up and become opaque.
The highly acidic marinade will reduce some surface bacteria but will not kill all bacteria or parasites. There is no way to guarantee a completely safe ceviche using fish or seafood. Beginning with the freshest ingredients possible is step number one to safe preparation.
A firm, white fish provides the best results but any fish can be used. Ask for sushi-grade fish from your market’s fishmonger. Alternatively, buy a whole fresh fish that you can filet yourself or have your local meat butcher filet for you. Cut the fish fillets into bite-sized chunks before adding it to the marinade.
To err on the side of caution, seafood like shrimp or calamari should be poached by dropping them in boiling water for a few minutes, then cooled completely before marinating. Pregnant women should avoid ceviche, according to the American Dietetic Association, because of the potential risk involved in eating raw fish and seafood.
Marination time for the fish or seafood can take up to 8 hours before other ingredients are added. Once the fish or seafood is done, drain it from the marinade and pat it dry before adding other ingredients. Cooked fish and seafood will require shorter marinade time and are often added to the rest of the recipe ingredients so everything marinades together.
Ceviche should always be served very cold and is a wonderful dish for summer. It is light and refreshing, with a pop of citrus. You can make ceviche the day before you wish to serve it, making entertaining friends a little less stressful. It will be a beautiful and delicious start to a summer get-together.