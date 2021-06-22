Taste | Cold soups — refreshingly effortless

From vichyssoise to borscht, cold soups are popular in many cultures and are ideal for summer. These icey soups take advantage of bountiful summer gardens and keep us cool when temperatures begin to rise. While many people might classify cold soups as too sophisticated or the stuff from “Downton Abbey” and “The Bridgertons”, they are refreshingly effortless.
Cold soups are often made of ingredients like avocados, cucumbers, peas, peppers, tomatoes and soft flesh fruits combined with fresh herbs. Contrasting flavors like basil with strawberries or horseradish with beets are common in recipes. Many cold soups can be made without turning on your stove or oven, another bonus on hot summer days.
Preparing and Serving Cold Soups
There are a few things you will need to make a cold soup. A blender or something to purée the soup is essential. A food processor, immersion blender or food mill will also work. A fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth will help you remove any lumps of food left after puréeing. This will result in a smoother texture for those recipes that call for it. If you prefer a little crunch, garnish your soups with chunks of the same vegetables in the recipe
Use the best and freshest ingredients, especially with recipes that do not call for any dry-heat cooking methods. While heat intensifies flavor, cold mutes them. As a result, slightly overseasoning your soup will better balance the flavor once chilled. Taste your final product before serving to ensure it is well seasoned.
Cold soups should be served as cold as possible. Chill your soups for several hours before serving and serve as soon as possible after removing the soup from your refrigerator. Cold soups can be prepared the day before and chilled overnight. Store your soup in a pitcher so you can easily pour it into bowls for serving.
Cold soups can be served as a starter for a dinner party or the main course for a light luncheon. Some are even appropriate as a dessert. Serve larger portions in soup bowls while smaller portions are ideal for punch cups, tea cups or small ramekins. Chill your bowls or cups before serving to keep the soup extra cold.
Not Loved By All
One thing to remember about cold soups - not everyone loves them. They have a long culinary history and are common in Europe, but they never really found a long lasting home in American cuisine. Cold soups became popular in America in the 1930s; one of the more common was made from prunes and apples.
Even though it is thought to be French cuisine, vichyssoise might be the one American foray into the cold soup world - certainly one of the first. Ritz-Carlton Chef Louis Diat created this cold potato and leek soup in New York City in 1917.
The Spanish gazpacho - made from fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers and garlic - has been adopted by Americans. The soup is thickened by incorporating soaked bread or croutons into the purée. While most often a red soup, it has a white counterpart and can be spicy or not
Eastern Europe’s borscht hasn’t quite found its way to the masses in America. This chilled beet soup has an earthy flavor from its ingredients and is often served topped with a dollop of sour cream.
Many cultures serve a cold soup traditional to their heritage. Many combinations of fresh ingredients can be made into a cold soup with a little care and thoughtfulness. Yes, they may be the stuff of European aristocracy, but cold soups are just as good while sitting on your deck enjoying the view or served while picnicking by the lake.