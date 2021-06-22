Taste | Cold soups — refreshingly effortless

Cold soups should be served as cold as possible. Chill your soups for several hours before serving and serve as soon as possible after removing the soup from your refrigerator. Cold soups can be prepared the day before and chilled overnight. Store your soup in a pitcher so you can easily pour it into bowls for serving.

Cold soups can be served as a starter for a dinner party or the main course for a light luncheon. Some are even appropriate as a dessert. Serve larger portions in soup bowls while smaller portions are ideal for punch cups, tea cups or small ramekins. Chill your bowls or cups before serving to keep the soup extra cold.

Not Loved By All

One thing to remember about cold soups - not everyone loves them. They have a long culinary history and are common in Europe, but they never really found a long lasting home in American cuisine. Cold soups became popular in America in the 1930s; one of the more common was made from prunes and apples.

Even though it is thought to be French cuisine, vichyssoise might be the one American foray into the cold soup world - certainly one of the first. Ritz-Carlton Chef Louis Diat created this cold potato and leek soup in New York City in 1917.