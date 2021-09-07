Taste | Cooking with coffee — more than just your morning jolt

The aroma pulls us out of bed in the morning.

Warming notes of caramel and vanilla or maybe smoky chocolate waft through the house as the coffee maker kicks in to welcome a new day. For coffee lovers, this morning ritual not only tastes good, but provides a jolt of caffeine to get us moving.

With research statistics espousing our preference of skipping our morning shower over skipping coffee, it seems as though we need - and love - the drink.

Coffee is more than just our morning fuel or afternoon ritual. It is an ingredient that can be used in cooking, just like milk or wine. Think beyond that morning “cup of Joe” and add coffee to your recipes. It works in sweet and savory dishes and adds a robust flavor as well as a boost of caffeine, unless, of course, you opt for decaf coffee! If you have coffee left over in the morning, using it in your cooking is a great “no waste” strategy. That said, who really has leftover coffee?

Using Coffee in Savory Dishes