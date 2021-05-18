Taste | Cooking with herbs

Farmers markets are now open in the region, with a few more beginning in the upcoming week. Among the many items you will find are pots of fresh herbs to replant in your home garden. One of the numerous benefits of growing your own herbs is using them in cooking. However, it is easy to become intimidated with the process. Learning how to pick and store herbs and when to add herbs to the cooking process will elevate your own dishes.

Picking and Storing Fresh Herbs

We can easily be tempted to pick herbs as we need them for our recipes. However, the optimal time to pick is in the morning before the hot summer sun hits the plants. Gather herbs in bunches and tie the stems with kitchen string to keep them together.

To store fresh herbs, wrap them loosely in a damp paper towel and place them in a food-safe plastic bag or reusable container. Do not remove the air from the container. Place the herbs in the warmest part of your refrigerator, usually the door. Use the herbs within a few days, cutting away any dark or wilted leaves. If you wash your herbs, do so immediately before using.

Freezing Herbs