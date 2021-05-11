Taste | Cooking with lavender

The purple color and sweet fragrance makes lavender a popular ingredient in bath and relaxation products, but lavender has a 2,500-year history in cooking.
It has been used in teas to help cure headaches and added to honey for use in baked foods. Lavender was even used as a remedy for the Great Plague during the 17th century.
Lavender is related to rosemary and mint. Its flowers are various shades of purple and the leaves are green to grey. Lavender pairs well with oregano, rosemary, thyme, sage, and savory. It can be used much the same as rosemary in meat marinades and recipes for baked goods. While lavender is not part of traditional French provincial cooking, it is frequently included in the French Herbes de Provence. It adds a slight floral note to the seasoning blend.
Although many modern homecooks shy away from its use, lavender flowers and leaves can be used fresh in a variety of recipes. The buds and stems can be used dried. The flavor intensifies, however, in dried form and a little goes a long way. As a result, a light hand is called for when using dried lavender in cooking. Otherwise, your recipe may taste more like Grandma’s perfume than Grandma’s lavender scones!
Not all lavender varieties are the same. Some are mild while others have a more pungent flavor. The milder English varieties like Hidcote, Munstead, and Lady are a good beginning point for homecooks interested in experimenting with lavender. When purchasing lavender for cooking, make sure to select a product labeled for culinary use, or purchase a spice blend like Herbes de Provence.
Lavender infusions
To use lavender in baking, infuse the buds into liquid. To do this, steep about 1 tablespoon of the buds in 3 cups of liquid for 15 to 20 minutes, then cool and strain the liquid to remove the buds. Adjust the amount of lavender for a more (or less) intense flavor. Use the liquid in your recipes as desired.
Lavender-infused sugar can be added to baked goods or stirred into teas. To make the sugar, add 1 tablespoons dried lavender to 2 cups white granulated sugar in an airtight jar. Seal the jar and let sit for 2 weeks to intensify the flavor then use as desired. Lavender sugar can be stored for up to 6 months.
Use lavender to flavor your water, tea, ore lemonade. Add 1 teaspoon dried lavender buds to 1 gallon of water, cover and refrigerate for 2 to 8 hours before serving. Add a few mint leaves or sliced cucumber, lemon or orange for a refreshing summer drink.
Finding culinary lavender locally
There are several lavender farms in Southern Illinois. Operating hours vary widely and some farms distribute through local farmers markets, so be sure to check out Facebook or farm websites for details. Some offer culinary varieties, so be sure to talk with the farmer to determine the best variety for cooking.
The Eldorado Lavender Farm in Eldorado offers both delivery and pick-up of dried lavender bundles, bouquets and pillows. Their website is eldoradolavenderfarm.com.
Lavender Falls U-Pick Farm in Mt. Vernon grows three varieties, Grosso, Super, and Sachet. In addition to picking your own, a variety of lavender products are for sale at the farm. You can find them on Facebook.
Shawnee Hills Lavender in Cobden offers pick-your-own options as well as a gift shop where you can purchase a variety of products including teas and culinary lavender in dried form and blends. Visit shawneehillslavender.com for details.
When working with lavender in your recipes, remember a little goes a long way. The herb offers a soft floral note to sweet and savory foods and may even help cure mild headaches when steeped in tea.