Taste | Cooking with tea

Oolong tea is processed in a similar manner than black, but the oxidation process is halted half-way.

White tea is made from baby tea buds and young leaves that are simply dried in the sun for a few days then baked. The result is a much lighter color and sweet flavor.

Cooking with tea

Tea was used in cooking in China from the time Chinese were drinking tea; the leaves were used much like any herb would have been. In Japan, tea is used to make broth in which rice is cooked and recipes like tea-smoked duck are popular. Green tea is used to cook noodles and oolong tea leaves are used as a stuffing for fish. Eggs are even hard-cooked in tea broth.

While cooking with tea has not been commonplace in America, war and depression years of the 20th century gave way to recipes like “tea loaf” that used leftover or over-steeped black tea with fruit to make a quick bread that could be enjoyed.