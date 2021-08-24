Taste | Dessert for breakfast

Ah, crêpes. Are they a breakfast food or dessert? Both. These thin little pancakes can be filled with sweet or savory ingredients, making them equally delicious any time of day or with any meal.
By definition, a crêpe is just a thin pancake. These thin pancakes are rolled or folded in quarters and can be stuffed or served with toppings, or both. Whether you use the French or English spelling, a crêpe is a crepe, right? Well, mostly.
Many cultures lay claim to little thin pancakes. The Russian blini, Indian dosa, and Japanese hirayachi are all examples of culinary treats nearly identical to the crêpe, varying slightly in preparation. The Dutch eat poffertjes, which are similar, but more like tiny pancake puffs. The Germans call theirs flädle (among other names), which are savory thin pancakes used in flädlesupp. Yes, pancake soup, and it is delicious.
The French version has a few origin stories, but is generally thought to be connected to Jour des Crêpes (the day of the crêpes), or Candlemas, a celebration that dates to 472 when crêpes were offered to French Catholic pilgrims who were visiting Rome. This, alone, provides some indication as to their life on the food timeline.
Traditional crêpe batter consists of eggs, flour, milk and/or water. Butter, salt and sugar are sometimes added. Today, a blender takes care of the necessary whisking to remove lumps. The batter must rest to remove any air bubbles which might do damage in the cooking process. Unlike our American pancakes, crêpes and their cultural counterparts do not contain a leavening agent to make them rise to a puffy state, so they remain flat and thin on the griddle.
While the same basic recipe can serve as a sweet or savory vessel, traditional sweet and savory crêpes differ slightly. Sweet crêpes are made with wheat flour and are common for breakfast or dessert. Savory crêpes call for buckwheat, which dates to early recipes from Brittany, a region where buckwheat was simply easier to grow.
While we most often see crêpes rolled or folded up around filling, they can also be stacked with a thin layer of cream between them. This results in a decadent crêpe cake, or mille-crêpe, that often replaces a traditional birthday cake in France. Crêpe cakes reach up to 30 layers of delightful “crepey” goodness. Now, that’s dessert! Or breakfast
Crêpes are versatile and not overly pretentious, even though we might think of them as such. They are common street food in France and other parts of Europe, Japan, and America. Crêperies serve crêpes that are prepared on a large griddle by someone with deft hands. It is a fascinating sight to behold and may intimidate you enough to never try to make them at home.
Don’t shy away from learning to make this delicious breakfast food, even for dessert. With a little practice in swirling a skillet, you, too, can eat crêpes any day at any time.