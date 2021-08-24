Taste | Dessert for breakfast

Ah, crêpes. Are they a breakfast food or dessert? Both. These thin little pancakes can be filled with sweet or savory ingredients, making them equally delicious any time of day or with any meal.

By definition, a crêpe is just a thin pancake. These thin pancakes are rolled or folded in quarters and can be stuffed or served with toppings, or both. Whether you use the French or English spelling, a crêpe is a crepe, right? Well, mostly.

Many cultures lay claim to little thin pancakes. The Russian blini, Indian dosa, and Japanese hirayachi are all examples of culinary treats nearly identical to the crêpe, varying slightly in preparation. The Dutch eat poffertjes, which are similar, but more like tiny pancake puffs. The Germans call theirs flädle (among other names), which are savory thin pancakes used in flädlesupp. Yes, pancake soup, and it is delicious.

The French version has a few origin stories, but is generally thought to be connected to Jour des Crêpes (the day of the crêpes), or Candlemas, a celebration that dates to 472 when crêpes were offered to French Catholic pilgrims who were visiting Rome. This, alone, provides some indication as to their life on the food timeline.